Missouri State’s Artur Osvath Garners 6th MAC Swimmer Of The Week

Press Release courtesy of Missouri State Athletics

Garnering the sixth weekly honor of his career, junior All-American Artur Osvath was named the Mid-American Conference Swimmer of the Week, announced by the league Thursday.

Returning to the pool for the 2017-18 season, Osvath put on a spectacular performance at the Missouri Show-Me Showdown. The Budapest, Hungary, native collected two individual victories and aided the Bears’ relays to a first and second place finish against SEC powerhouse Missouri, as well as Lindenwood, Washington University, Saint Louis, Missouri S&T, Missouri-St. Louis and Maryville.

Sitting ninth in the nation in the 100 fly, Osvath claimed the event in 48.58 seconds. Besting Missouri’s top swimmers in the event, he was just .30 seconds off from obtaining a B-cut. One of three swimmers of the nation to record a B-cut in the 100 breast, Osvath garnered his first qualifying time of the season after completing his main event in 55.22 seconds. Beating competitors by over a second, he ranks third in the nation in the 100 breast.

Osvath helped the Bears’ 200 medley relay squad to a first-place victory, serving as the third leg in the team’s 1:29.76 performance. He also anchored the 200 free relay, pushing the Bears to a 1:23.56, second-place finish. Osvath leads the MAC in both of his individual events.

The Bears return home Saturday, Oct. 7 for a conference duel against Southern Illinois at Hammons Student Center.