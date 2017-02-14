Missouri High School Girls Psych Sheet Released

2017 MSHSAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Defending Champions Columbia Rockbridge will face a strong challenge from St Louis area teams Marquette and Lafayette (Wildwood) in their attempt to take their third consecutive title at the 2017 MSHSAA Championships this weekend in St Peters. Rockbridge is led by Bettie Logan, Nicole Williams, Ellie Flanagan, Grace Beahan and Ellie Zweifel who all finished in the top three last year in individual events, with Williams being their lone returning Champion after leading a 1-2 finish with teammate Zweifel in the 100 breast in 2016.

Rockbridge fought hard, but was outmatched by Marquette at the COMO Invitational earlier this year. The Mustangs return 2016 MSHSAA Diving Champion Ashley Yarbrough, along with the 2016 runner up in the 500 freestyle, Alyssa Lemon. They are joined by Katiana Porporis who carries the top seed in the 200 IM and their team has the depth to hold a top five seed in all three relay events.

Lafayette looks even stronger in relays, with the top entry in both the 200 Medley and 400 Freestyle Relays, and their weakest squad, the 200 Free Relay, entered at third seed. Lafeyette won both freestyle relays at the 2016 MSHSAA meet and set the State Record for the 400 yard distance. This year looks as though they are contenders to leverage those points toward a potential team title as well. Franceska Petrosino, Claire Vanbiljon and Delaney Thomas are each entered with top four rankings in individual events.

Defending State Champion and State Record Holder Brittany Wen from Columbia Hickman will be challenged by Ladue’s Paige Mitchell in her attempt to defend the 500 Freestyle. Mitchell is entered as the top seed at exactly one second behind the mark set by Wen last year, setting the event up to be one of the most anticipated of the weekend. Molly Moore from Summit Prep New Christian Academy is also returning to defend her 50 Freestyle crown, and is seeded two tenths of a second ahead of the field at 23.57.

Prelims begin this Friday at 3pm. On Saturday, diving will be competed at 9am and swimming finals begin at 3pm.