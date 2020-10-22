Missouri Commit Grant Bochenski Swims 5 Lifetime Bests in Club Dual Meet

Glenbrook Swim Club vs. Hindsale Swim Club Dual Meet (Rick Peterson Memorial)

October 17-18, 2020

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Rick Peterson Memorial (GSC v. HSC)”

Hindsdale Swim Club 17-year old Grant Bochenski stole the show this weekend at a dual meet with the Glenbrook Swim Club, posting 5 lifetime bests and breaking 5 team records, including in each of his best events.

50 free – 20.38 (previous best time – 20.74)

100 free – 44.23 (previous best time – 44.51)

200 free – 1:38.61 (previous best time – 1:39.42)

100 back – 47.72 (previous best time – 48.72)

200 back – 1:48.36 (previous best time – 1:50.22)

The high school senior and University of Missouri commit had the fastest time in finals of the 2020 Illinois High School State Championship meet, but he did that in the B-final at the 6-lane Evanston Township High School pool and placed 7th overall.

The Missouri men had one of the best backstroke groups in the SEC last season, but after graduating Nick Alexander and Daniel Hein, have been left a little thin in that area.

Between current freshman Mikolaj Malec and Bochenski, who will join the program next fall, that group should pick back up quickly, and in addition, Bochenski looks on his way to being a 4-relay contributor for the Tigers.

He wasn’t the only HIndsdale swimmer to go a best time at the meet. Nick Tommasone, who is committed to Notre Dame, swam 45.31 in the 100 yard free and 1:38.64 in the 200 yard free at the meet. Those are both lifetime bests for him, including a 4-tenths drop in the 200 free that gets him under the 1:39 barrier.

He just-missed another best time with a 20.99 in the 50 free.

15-year old Maggie Papanicholas was the best performer on the women’s side of the meet.

Representing the Glenbrook Swim Club, she swam 1:01.49 in the 100 yard breaststroke and 2:18.15 in the 200 yard breaststroke, her two best events, in addition to best times of 54.87 in the 100 yard free and 58.49 in the 100 yard back.

In the 100 breast, that time was a drop of 1.1 seconds off her previous lifetime best that was done at a mid-season meet in January.

Even in the younger half of the age group, that time moves Papanicholas into the top 100 all-time in 15-16 history. Among just 15-year olds, it ranks in the top 50 all-time.

Other Highlight Swims from the meet: