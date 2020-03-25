Missing Elements from In-Home Dryland Workouts

Courtesy: RITTER Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

Pools are closed.

There are no practices.

Zoom calls and in-home dryland workouts are all that seem to remain a part of many swimmers’ and coaches’ daily routine.

And while it’s good to do what you can, you may be missing some crucial pieces from your in-home dryland workouts.

RITTER Sports Performance will be hosting a weekly webinar series to help you fill the gaps from your in-home dryland workouts for the next few weeks. Registration is free and you’ll have access to the replay if you’re not able to attend the live webinar. The first webinar goes live on Thursday, March 26th at 1pm EST.

In the latest episode of the SURGE Strength Podcast you’ll hear a sneak peek of what Chris Ritter will cover in the first webinar.

