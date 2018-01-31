Mireia Belmonte Opens 2018 with 4:42 in 400 IM in Catalonia

2018 CATALONIAN SENIOR-JUNIOR OPEN

Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte didn’t show much in her first meet of the new year and her first elite competition since the World Championships last summer. Swimming at the Catalonian open last weekend, Belmonte won 5 races, with her best result being a 4:42.91 in the 400 IM – a two-tenths of a second win over 22-year old Catalina Corro Lorente (4:43.11).

Belmonte recently hasn’t posted many spectacular times in her January meets (as compared to earlier in her career, where she opened new years with big swims), but her focus in Catalonia seemed to be most heavily on the IMs. The 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast (well outside of her focus events) were the only swims that improved upon her results from a year ago. That 4:42 in the 400 IM was about 3 seconds better than she was in her opener in 2017 (4:45.6 in Antwerp).

Belmonte comparison Jan. 2017 vs. Jan. 2018

Belmonte – Jan. 2017 Belmonte – Jan. 2018 Flanders Cup Catalonia Open 200 free 2:02.75p 2:06.76 400 free 4:13.08 4:15.67 800 free 8:36.38 8:39.52 1500 free N/A 16:32.78 200 back 2:20.65p 2:22.72 200 breast 2:44.75p 2:41.49 200 fly 2:13.60 N/A 200 IM 2:20.55 2:17.47 400 IM 4:45.64 4:42.91

