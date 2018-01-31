MINNESOTA VS. NORTHWESTERN VS. PURDUE – TRIPLE DUALS
- Hosted by University of Minnesota
- Triple Dual Format
- Live Results
- 25 Yards
Minnesota’s Bowen Becker put up the fastest 50 freestyle (19.54 relay lead-off) and the 2nd-fastest 100 freestyle (43.18) in the country last week at the B1G Triple Dual meet, hosted by the University of Minnesota.
Becker, a junior, will be swapping the 200 free for the 100 fly at this year’s B1G Championships, where Minnesota will have a home-pool advantage.
Last weekend, Becker easily won both the 50 and 100 freestyles by margins of 94/100ths and 2.01 seconds, respectively. Becker also posted a season-best 49.14 in the 100 fly to secure a 4th-place finish, which isn’t too bad considering he only had about 20 minutes after the 100 free to prepare for the fly.
WOMEN’S SCORES – FINAL
- Minnesota 212, Purdue 141
- Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70
- Purdue 269, Northwestern 84
MEN’S SCORES – FINAL
- Minnesota 192, Purdue 160
- Minnesota 258, Northwestern 93
- Purdue 269, Northwestern 84
1 Comment on "Bowen Becker on 100 Free, New 3rd Event, and Home-Pool Advantage"
Bowe’s progression in the 50yd FR is insane: 21.59 as a recruit; 20.97 at start of freshman year; 19.53 at end of freshman year; and 19.08 at end of sophomore year.