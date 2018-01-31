Bowen Becker on 100 Free, New 3rd Event, and Home-Pool Advantage

Minnesota’s Bowen Becker put up the fastest 50 freestyle (19.54 relay lead-off) and the 2nd-fastest 100 freestyle (43.18) in the country last week at the B1G Triple Dual meet, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Becker, a junior, will be swapping the 200 free for the 100 fly at this year’s B1G Championships, where Minnesota will have a home-pool advantage.

Last weekend, Becker easily won both the 50 and 100 freestyles by margins of 94/100ths and 2.01 seconds, respectively. Becker also posted a season-best 49.14 in the 100 fly to secure a 4th-place finish, which isn’t too bad considering he only had about 20 minutes after the 100 free to prepare for the fly.

WOMEN’S SCORES – FINAL

  • Minnesota 212, Purdue 141
  • Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70
  • Purdue 269, Northwestern 84

MEN’S SCORES – FINAL

  • Minnesota 192, Purdue 160
  • Minnesota 258, Northwestern 93
  • Purdue 269, Northwestern 84

Snoopy

Bowe’s progression in the 50yd FR is insane: 21.59 as a recruit; 20.97 at start of freshman year; 19.53 at end of freshman year; and 19.08 at end of sophomore year.

