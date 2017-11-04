Minnetonka Breast/IMer Sam Frigard Verbals to South Dakota State

Minnesota breaststroker Sam Frigard has announced she plans to swim for South Dakota State University beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“Couldn’t be more excited to share my commitment to swim for South Dakota State University. As soon as I got there, the team and coaches made me feel right at home. Thanks to everyone who helped me through this process and got me to this point. Go Jackrabbits!”

Frigard swims for Minnetonka High School and Minnetonka Swim Club. At the 2016 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships last November, she placed seventh in the 100 breast (1:06.19) to help Minnetonka finish third in the girls’ team rankings. She also notched a PB in the 200 IM. Frigard went on to swim lifetime bests in most of her top events throughout the spring, and this summer she lowered her best time in the 200m breast at Minneapolis Sectionals.

Frigard’s times will bring scoring potential to the Jackrabbits; she would have been an A finalist in the 100 breast at the 2017 Summit League Championships with the second-fastest SDSU time of the season. She also would have scored in the B finals of the 200 breast and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.93

200 breast – 2:26.94

200 IM – 2:10.88

100 free – 54.67

200 free – 1:57.78

Couldn't be more excited to share my verbal commitment to swim for South Dakota State University!! Thanks to everyone who helped me through this process and got me to this point! Go Jackrabbits! 💙🐰💛 A post shared by >>—Sam—-> (@sam.frigard) on Oct 8, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].