Minnesota’s Danielle Nack Talks Training, Final Home Meet, & Big Ten’s

MINNESOTA VS. NORTHWESTERN VS. PURDUE – TRIPLE DUALS

Hosted by University of Minnesota

Triple Dual Format

Live Results

25 Yards

Minnesota senior Danielle Nack turned in some impressive times in her final home meet as a Golden Gopher last weekend as Minnesota hosted Purdue and Northwestern for each team’s last skirmish before the Big Ten Championships in February.

On Friday night Nack turned in a 23.51 50 butterfly split to help propel the Minnesota women to victory in the 200 medley. Later, Nack posted a 1:57.07 in the 200 fly, winning by 4 seconds and putting up the 6th-fastest time in Division I for the week of January 22-28. She finished the session with a 1:48.22 in the 200 free to lead-off Minnesota’s winning 800 free relay.

Saturday afternoon Nack got things started with a 22.54 50 freestyle to lead-off Minnesota’s 200 free relay, which won by over two-and-a-half seconds. Then came her final individual race in her home pool, the 100 fly. With a time of 52.69, Nack won the race by over two seconds and put up the 4th-fastest time in Division I for the week. Swimming lead-off again, Nack posted a 49.90 on the Gopher’s dominant 400 free relay, which won by over three seconds.

WOMEN’S SCORES – FINAL

Minnesota 212, Purdue 141

Minnesota 283, Northwestern 70

Purdue 269, Northwestern 84

MEN’S SCORES – FINAL