Minnesota Swim & Dive Director Kelly Kremer Inks Four-Year Contract Extension

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota and director of swim and dive Kelly Kremer have agreed to a four-year contract extension. The extension is set to begin on July 1, 2024 and will keep the long-time coach with the Gophers through the 2028 season.

SwimSwam has requested details of the contract extension.

“I am fortunate to be able to work at this university and within this athletic department. I am really proud of our student-athletes for all they have accomplished in my time here,” said Kremer. “Together with my staff and our student-athletes, we will continue to build on Mark Coyle’s vision for success in Minnesota Swimming and Diving.”

Kelly Kremer is currently in his 26th season with the Minnesota swimming and diving staff. He became the first head coach of a combined University of Minnesota men’s and women’s swimming and diving program on April 12, 2011, taking on the role after 13 years as an assistant, associate head coach and co-head coach with the Gophers. He held the title of head coach until June of 2023 when he became Director of Swimming and Diving.

Kremer has been on the staff of eight total Big Ten championship teams at Minnesota. Before the women’s run of four titles from 2012-15, they also won in 2008 with Kremer and Ganley as co-head coaches. Kremer was on the men’s staff for three titles, as an assistant coach in 2001 and 2002 and the associate head coach in 2004.

In his tenure, Kremer has worked directly with four student-athletes that have won a combined seven NCAA swimming titles. Additionally, Kremer has been the personal coach for more than 30 Big Ten individual title performances at Minnesota.

During the 12 seasons of Kremer’s tenure as head coach of the joint program, the women’s team has tallied 84 individual and 24 relay All-America honors, including two each for Joy Zhu and Vivi Del Angel in 2023 and one for Megan Van Berkom . The men have earned 43 individual and 10 relay accolades in that time, highlighted by two for McHugh in 2023.

The men’s team finished 21st at the 2023 NCAAs, marking the 32nd straight year with a top-25 finish for the program. It’s the sixth longest active streak in the nation. Meanwhile, the women claimed 17th in 2023 for their 17th straight year in the top 25. Combined, the men’s and women’s programs are just one of six schools nationally to have the men’s and women’s teams each finish in the top-25 for the last 17 years.

“I am very thankful to Mark Coyle and Marc Ryan for continuing to support our programs to compete at the highest level,” said Kremer.