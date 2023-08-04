Minnesota Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota swimming and diving programs have unveiled their 2023-24 schedule, featuring five regular-season home meets at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

“We are really excited about the women and men that will be representing Minnesota heading into this Olympic Year,” Director of Swimming and Diving Kelly Kremer said. “We feel we have a schedule that will prepare us for both the upcoming collegiate Championship Season, as well as our various Trials meets that will start in the Spring of 2024!”

The Maroon and Gold will unofficially start their 2023-24 campaign on Sept. 29 when they host their alumni meet and intrasquad scrimmage, while the regular season officially gets underway on Oct. 13 when Minnesota hosts Nebraska and South Dakota. The men will take on the Coyotes and the women will face the Cornhuskers.

The Gophers will hit the road for the first time when they take on SMU in Dallas on Oct. 20-21.

Oct. 27 will be senior day at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, when Minnesota takes on St. Thomas and South Dakota State.

The Maroon and Gold will host Wisconsin for a Big Ten battle on Nov. 3, and will wrap up their competition in the year of 2023 by hosting their annual Minnesota Invitational Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 as some of the top teams in the nation travel to Minneapolis. A full list of participating teams and a schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

The Golden Gophers will return to action in 2024 when they travel to Tampa, Fla. to take on the Spartans of the University of Tampa on Jan. 5.

The second of three consecutive road meets to start the year, Minnesota will head east for a meeting with the Panthers of Pittsburgh for a two-day dual meet on Jan. 19 and 20.

To kick off February, the Gophers will travel to West Lafayette, Ind. for a Big Ten tri-dual with Purdue, Northwestern and Iowa. The Gopher men will take on the Boilermakers and Wildcats, while the women will face the Hawkeyes.

Heading back to Minneapolis, the Maroon and Gold will host their First Chance Meet on Feb. 9-10 where NCAA hopefuls will have an additional chance to notch cut times prior to the Championships themselves in mid-late March.

Purdue University will host the women’s Big Ten Championships on Feb. 21-24, while Ohio State University will host the men’s Big Ten Championships starting on Feb. 28 and ending on March 3.

The NCAA Zone D Diving Championships will take place March 11 through March 13, hosted by the University of Houston.

After hosting both the Zone D Diving Championships as well as the men’s NCAA Championships last season in Minneapolis, the Gopher women will battle for national titles at the University of Georgia on March 20-23, and the men at IUPUI on March 27-30.