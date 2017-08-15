Millikin University Announces 2017-18 Schedule

Under the leadership of second-year Director of Swimming, Dr. Molly Duesterhaus and new Assistant Swim Coach Nick Wyllie, Millikin University announced its schedule for the 2017-18 swim season.

The coaching staff is truly excited about the schedule changes this season. The Big Blue will partake in four different invites and will face more in-conference opponents than in years past. The season will open on the road in a tri-meet against Augustana and Knox on October 28. This will be the first time Millikin has faced Augustana since 2011-12 season, but they are quite familiar with Knox College having had many exciting finishes against the Prairie Fire.

The middle of the season is slated with invites where the Big Blue will travel to the Illinois College Invite on November 4, the Illinois Wesleyan Invite on November 18, followed by the big mid-season Carthage College Invite on Dec 1-2.

Following the end of the dual meet season, the Big Blue will partake in the CCIW Conference Championships which will be held at Rec Plex in Prairie, Wisconsin on February 15-18.

The full schedule can be found below:

October 28 @ Augustana with Knox College Rock Island, IL

November 3 @ Franklin Franklin, IN

November 4 @ Illinois College Invite Jacksonville, IL

November 18 @ Illinois Wesleyan University Invite Bloomington, IL

Dec 1-2 @ Carthage Invite Kenosha, WI

January 26 @ IWU with NCC Bloomington, IL

January 27 @ Principia Invite Elsah, IL

February 3 Lincoln (Senior Night) Decatur, IL

Feb 15-17 CCIW Meet Prairie, WI