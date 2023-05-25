Mike Bottom: The Mad-Scientist Constantly on the Cutting Edge of Swimming

University of Michigan head coach Mike Bottom announced his retirement on Wednesday, bringing to an end a 15-year run in charge of the Michigan Wolverines swimming & diving team.

While the ending of Bottom’s time in Ann Arbor will be remembered for some frictions and transfer, focusing only on the way it ended does a disservice to his legacy with one of the country’s great swimming programs.

Bottom led the only team in the last 14 years to an NCAA title besides the duopoly of Texas and Cal, and that alone is an impressive feat. He built that group on the strength of a gigantic 2016 recruiting class that had 20 swimmers when it began – which is a scale that is almost unheard of in college swimming history.

But Mike Bottom was a unique figure in college swimming history. His unkempt-by-design look, with ruffled hair and unbuttoned sleeves on a buttoned shirt, gave him a mad-scientist vibe, and for most of his career, that’s what he was.

Remember the Michigan Water Carnival? Bottom was ahead of his time with a 4×75 yard medley relay, a 50-yard underwater dolphin kick race, dancers and musical performances in between races. Things that Bottom pioneered in 2012 are now “new” again.

He would later incorporate the water polo team into the event, and in 2013, and moved the pool to short course meters so his team could break World Records.

In the same season as the Water Carnival was invented, Bottom also hosted Eatern Michigan for a 20-yard dual meet.

Bottom was also a pioneer of freestyle development: in 2007, he gave a landmark talk about the Three Styles of Freestyle, which became the vocabulary of freestyle swimming for future generations of athletes and coaches.

It would be amazing for a coach of this stature to end their career on a high note, at least a conference title, if not a national title, but in swimming, the great coaches rarely seem to walk away until the writing becomes abundantly clear on the wall. There’s no Coach K final victory lap ending in a riveting Final Four appearance. Maybe that’s a cultural problem within swimming that could be addressed.

But Coach Bottom, even with the transfers and drop-off in team performance at the end of his career, brought many good things to the sport of swimming. Those positive things should be celebrated, because that kind of innovation is hard to come by in a sport dominated by habit and tradition.

We’ll sign off with this empassioned speech by Bottom that demonstrates his unmatched passion for the sport. This is peak Bottom in one video.