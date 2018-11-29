Mikaela Fullerton Commits to In-state Queens University of Charlotte

Mikaela Fullerton, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Apex, North Carolina, has committed to swim for four-time D2 champions Queens University of Charlotte in 2019-20. Fullerton is a senior at Apex High School and swims year-round for New Wave Swim Team.

At the 2018 North Carolina 4A State Championships, she placed 3rd in the 100 breast (1:02.73) and 10th in the 100 fly (57.15). She also contributed to the 5th-place 200 medley relay and the 11th-place 200 free relay, all of which helped Apex in its 3rd-place team finish at the state meet. As a sophomore in 2017, Fullerton was 5th in the breast with 1:03.57.

In club swimming Fullerton is coming off a strong summer season that saw her earn PBs at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100 breast (1:13.95) and 100 fly (1:06.78). Earlier in the summer she had gone best times in the 50/200 breast, 50 fly, and 200 IM at Charlotte UltraSwim. At 2018 NCSA Spring Championship she placed 4th in the 50 breast (28.34) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:02.28), notching PBs in both events.

Fullerton would have scored in the B final of the 100 breast at 2018 NCAA Division II Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:18.77

100 breast – 1:02.28

50 breast 28.34

100 fly – 57.25

200 IM – 2:08.06

Best LCM times:

200 breast – 2:48.67

100 breast – 1:13.95

50 breast – 32.66

100 fly – 1:06.78

200 IM – 2:32.85

