Michigan Will Host Tri Meet with Tennessee, Virginia in 2019-2020 Season

The University of Michigan will see some new faces when they open their 2019-2020 Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving seasons. The Wolverines will play host to a 2-day, co-ed tri meet against the U.S. Naval Academy and Miami Univeristy (Ohio). This will be the first time in program history that Navy and Michigan will compete in a dual meet. That’s in spite of the men’s programs being 2 of the oldest in NCAA history, with both existing since the 1920s.

Michigan rising junior Will Roberts is the son of Navy men’s head coach Bill Roberts.

The fall will be full of tri meets for both the Michigan men and women. After a quick trip to Rochester for the Oakland Relays, they’ll play host to one of the biggest meets of the fall schedule nationally: a two-day tri against Virginia and Tennessee on October 18th and 19th. Last season, their one big fall tri meet was against Iowa and the University of Denver. Last season, the Tennessee women finished 8th at NCAAs and the Virginia women were 6th, behind Michigan, who finished 3rd. In the men’s meet, Michigan finished 13th at NCAAs, while Tennessee was 11th and Virginia 10th.

The biggest divergence between the Michigan men and women this season will be the first weekend of November, where the women will travel to Iowa City to race Iowa, while the men travel to Bloomington, Indiana to race the Hoosiers and Iowa. In both cases, the teams will split to race at the hosts of the 2020 Big Ten Championship meets.

Michigan’s mid-season invite this year will be the Minnesota Invite from December 4th-6th. They went to Georgia for their mid-season meet in each of the last 3 seasons. When Minnesota released their schedule, they touted a much-improved field for this season’s meet, and while the full field has not been released, so far that promise is holding up.

Both teams have relatively-light schedules in the spring semester. They will host a dual against Indiana, travel to Columbus to race arch-rivals Ohio State, and finish the dual meet season back at Canham against Michigan State.

Last season, both Michigan teams finished as Big Ten runners-up behind Indiana. The Michigan men will see Indiana twice in the 2019-2020 regular season.

Full previews of each teams’ seasons are upcoming.

Full 2019-2020 Schedules Below:

Michigan Men:

Michigan Women: