Michigan State Earns Commitment from In-state Breaststroker Cooper Prue

Grand Blanc, Michigan’s Cooper Prue will swim for Michigan State University in the fall, joining Jacob Sauter and Jonathan Lee in the Spartans’ class of 2022. Prue announced on social media:

“Excited to announce I will be continuing my swim career at Michigan State. GO GREEN!”

Prue is wrapping up his senior year at Powers Catholic High School in Flint, Michigan. He contributed to the Chargers’ 11th-place team finish at the 2018 MHSAA Boys D3 Swimming and Diving Championships by placing 4th in the 100 breast (59.02) and 8th in the 100 fly (51.49 in prelims); he also swam breast (27.23) on the 8th-place 200 medley relay.

Prue represents OLY Swimming year-round. He competed at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He earned lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the meet. At last summer’s YMCA Long Course Nationals he finaled in the 50 breast (23rd) and 100 breast (16th), earning PBs in both events as well as the 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 56.83

200 breast – 2:05.10

200 IM – 1:56.58

100 fly – 51.49

100 free – 48.70

