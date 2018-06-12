Mid-distance Freestyler Anne Tavierne Verbally Commits to South Carolina

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Anne Tavierne from Saint Charles, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for 2019-20.

“I am SO happy to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of South Carolina. I am so blessed to be given this opportunity to be a part of this amazing program. It will be an honor to swim as a Gamecock. Thank you to my coaches, family, and teammates for all the support. SPURS UP!!”

Tavierne swims for Rosary High School and St. Charles Swim Team. She contributed to Rosary’s 2018 Illinois high school state title with a third-place finish in the 200 free (1:49.52) and a fifth in the 500 free (4:57.71). Her best times in those events come from this spring at 2018 NCSA Spring Championship and the Illinois Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, where she was 3rd in the 200 and 4th in the 500.

In club swimming, Tavierne adds back and IM to her repertoire. At Speedo Winter Junior Championships West last December, she competed in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back. At last summer’s NCSA Summer Championship she swapped the 400 IM for the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:50.85

200 free – 1:48.44

100 free – 51.30

200 back – 1:58.81

100 back – 56.79

