Novi Sturgeons’ Jonathan Lee Stays Local, Verbals to Michigan State

Novi Sturgeons’ Jonathan Lee has announced his verbal commitment to the Michigan State Spartans for their class of 2022. Lee is a Michigan native, and he swims prep for Detroit Catholic Central High School.

At the 2017 Michigan Division I Championships, Lee swam his way to a third place finish in the 100 breaststroke as well as a 13th place finish in the 200 IM. Swimming the breaststroke leg of Catholic Central’s 200 medley relay, Lee split a 26.11 to help them finish 8th overall.

TOP TIMES

  • 100y breast – 56.45
  • 200y breast – 2:06.27
  • 200y IM – 1:54.87

Michigan State just graduated the best 100 breaststroker the program has ever seen in Alec Kandt, whose 53.26 from the 2016 Winter Nationals marked a school record, being only their third sub-54 performer ever. With his current best, Lee would’ve been #4 on MSU’s top times list in the 100 breast. He’ll have to improve to score at the conference level, though, as it took a 55.06 to make the C final at Big Tens last year in the 100.

Lee joins California freestyler Jacob Sauter in MSU’s incoming freshman class.

