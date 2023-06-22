Michigan HS State Champion Keiran Rahmaan Commits To IUPUI (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keiran Rahmaan has announced his decision to continue his academic and athletic career at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis this fall. Rahmaan is from Grosse Pointe Parke, Michigan, where he recently graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School.

“I visited IUPUI and really liked the team and coaches, they were all so helpful and made me feel welcomed. I was immediately drawn to IUPUI because the team is really competitive and just coming off of a second-place finish in the Horizon League championship just behind Oakland University. IUPUI has a great chance of winning the Horizon League Championship in the upcoming seasons and I want to be a part of making that happen.”

Rahmaan trains and competes year-round with the Grosse Pointe Gators. He swims a wide variety of events at a high level, but owns 2023 Futures time standards in 100 fly and 100 back.

This March, Rahmaan wrapped up his highly successful high school career at the 2023 Michigan Boys State Championships (Division 2). He took home the state title in the 100 fly with a personal best time of 49.02, and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke with another best time of 49.65. His efforts this year earned him All-State Accolades and the Grosse Pointe South HS MVP award for the third year in a row.

Last summer Rahmaan concluded his long course season at the Futures Championships in Cary. He finished as high as 50th in the 100m fly with a best time by nearly half a second (57.66). In addition to the 100 fly, he clocked personal best times in the 100m back (1:02.70) and 100m free (55.25), earning 91st and 118th, respectively.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.60

100 free – 47.00

50 back – 22.76

100 back – 49.65

100 fly – 49.02

The Jaguars compete in the Horizon League, where they finished 2nd to Oakland this year by just 11 points. The program is led by head coach Damion Dennis, who took the reins in June of 2019.

Rahmaan is poised to make an immediate impact at the conference level for IUPUI. His best time in the 100 fly and 100 back would have put him near the top of the B-final at the Horizon League Championships this year. Spencer Jyawook won the Horizon League title in the 100 fly (46.27), while Grayson Tidwell was the team’s top performer in the 100 back with a 5th place finish (49.05).

Joining Rahmaan in the Jaguars’ incoming class this fall is Brady Gray, Michael Esdon, Turner Long, Danny Sanahurskyj, David Niemiec, Dakota Kinder, Nathan Rariden, Luca Eckert, and Ben Rocks.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.