Michael Chadwick and Jacob Pebley and a Message From Squatty Potty

Squatty Potty, the global leader in toilet stools, continues to support World Champion, Michael Chadwick, and 2016 Olympian, Jacob Pebley, through 2021 training and competition. The partnership emphasizes gut health and overall health with a light-hearted approach. By “simply putting our knees a little bit higher”, Michael stated about Squatty Potty, they are raising the bar for athlete partnerships and brand marketing.
Michael Chadwick will be competing in 2021 Olympic Trials in Omaha, NE, in Wave 2, and looks to qualify for his first Olympic Games. Jacob Pebley is a US Olympian and World Championship individual medalist. In an effort to give back to the swimming community, in 2018, Jacob co-founded “Back 2 Back Swim Camp”, an elite swim camp geared towards backstroke specialists, of which Squatty Potty is a premiere sponsor.
About Squatty Potty, LLC
Founded in 2011, Squatty Potty, LLC is a consumer products company whose product lines consist of toilet stools, sprays and other bathroom accessories. Its flagship product, the Squatty Potty stool, is designed to help users assume the squatting position while using the bathroom, delivering fast, complete elimination with comfort and ease. In 2014, the Company was featured on ABC’s hit TV show Shark Tank, and became the second most successful company in the history of the show. In 2015, the Company launched a wildly successful marketing campaign featuring a viral YouTube video that has garnered over 140 million views to date and won the 2016 Webby Award. Currently Squatty Potty products are sold in over 6,000 retail locations globally including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Target.
Courtesy of Squatty Potty, a proud SwimSwam partner.
Well that was cringeworthy
Nothing is as cringeworthy as a bad bowel movement!
Don’t think they’ll make the team this time, being involved with this type of production. Just doesn’t have that feel to it, chief.