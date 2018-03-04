Michael Brinegar Drops #3 All-Time 17-18 1650 Free in Austin – 14:35.3

2018 AMERICAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 1-3, 2018

Austin, TX

Live results

Editor’s note: to avoid confusion for some of our readers less familiar, or who are internationals, this meet is an American Championship largely in name only, and is not sanctioned by USA Swimming, the NCSA, or the YMCA that we’re aware of as an actual national championship meet.

The American Short Course Championships wrapped up yesterday, with more standout performances from teenagers and some last-chance swims from the NCAA men’s teams in attendance in Austin.

Mission Viejo Nadadores distance star Michael Brinegar dropped a huge time in the mile, winning by over 20 seconds with a time of 14:35.35. That is only his third time under 15 minutes– his first was a 14:53.52 from the Kevin B. Perry Senior Invitational in November of 2016, and his second was a 14:37.71 at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in December.

In addition to being a best time, Brinegar now ranks third all-time in the 17-18 age group.

ALL TIME U.S. 17-18 BOYS 1650 FREE

PJ Ransford – 14:34.36 (2015) Zach Yeadon – 14:34.60 (2018) Michael Brinegar – 14:35.35 (2018) Robert Finke – 14:37.49 (2018) Jeff Kostoff – 14:38.22 (1984)

Zach Yeadon and PJ Ransford posted those times at the end of their freshman seasons, Yeadon at Notre Dame and Ransford at Michigan, though they were, of course, still 18 at the time of their swims. Robert Finke also posted his 4th-ranked time last month, and he’s still 17.

Brinegar has committed to Indiana University, and they will certainly be looking forward to getting him on campus– his time is faster than the school record by almost thirteen seconds. His time would also rank 4th in the NCAA this season.

Carmel’s Kelly Pash attempted a brutal 200 back/200 fly double, getting a win in one and a runner-up finish in the other. She was 1:55.29 to take the 200 back, and then swam a 1:57.15 to touch 2nd in the 200 fly, notching best times in both. Austin Swim Club’s Dakota Luther took the win in the 200 fly, going 1:54.54.

Texas’s Josh Artmann won a time trial in the 200 back. He posted a time of 1:41.48 to beat out Texas A&M’s Anthony Kim (1:41.70) and Mizzou’s Nick Alexander (1:41.85). Artmann was actually a bit faster at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in December (1:41.16), which ranks him 27th, while Alexander was 1:41.18 at a last chance meet last weekend, leaving him 28th. That’s going to be right on the bubble for both of them.

Future Longhorn Matthew Willenbring of Austin Swim Club was also impressive in the 100 free, going 43.22 to beat a field of NCAA swimmers. He now ranks 27th all-time in the 17-18 100 yard freestyle. His club teammate Quinn Schaedler swam to a win in the women’s 100 free with a time of 48.84, ranking her 23rd in 15-16 age group history.