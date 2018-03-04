Hyack Teammates Break Canadian 11-12 100 Fly NAGs At BC Provincials

2018 Swim BC Tier II – Winter Championships

March 2-4, 2018

Kamloops, British Columbia

Canada Games Aquatic Centre

SCM

The Hyack Swim Club pulled off a rare feat on Saturday at the BC Provincial Winter Championships in Kamloops, as they saw two of their swimmers, one male and one female, break the 11-12 National Age Group Records in the same event.

Madisen Jacques and Peter Huang, both 12, both lowered the 11-12 record in the 100m butterfly. Huang initially broke the boys mark in prelims, clocking 1:01.19, before bringing it down even further to 1:00.66 in finals. His best time coming into the meet was a 1:04.16 done in January.

Jacques, who came into the meet with a similar best time at 1:04.91, cruised into finals with a 1:05.97 before sneaking under the record by .01 at night, posting a time of 1:03.67.

Both swimmers were swimming in the 14-and-under category as 12-year-olds, with Huang placing 5th and Jacques winning the gold medal. Huang broke an 11-year-old record held by Edward Liu (1:01.65) of the Toronto Swim Club from 2007, while Jacques broke Danika Huizinga (1:03.68) of the Golden Horseshoe Aquatic Club’s record from 2012.

In addition to the 100 fly mark, Huang also took down the 200 fly record earlier in the meet, clocking 2:11.22 to shatter the mark of Ray Yang (Etobicoke Swim Club) from 2013, set at 2:14.28. Huang would go onto win bronze in the final in 2:11.62. He also came within 2 seconds of the 400 free record (4:15.89), going 4:17.85 for 10th overall.

Both swimmers are coached by Hyack Assistant Head Coach Andrew Lennstrom.

Jacques added a bronze as well in the 200 fly, going 2:25.07, and was also 3rd in the 200 IM (2:23.80). Both of those records are decades old, with the 200 fly (2:18.09) from 1978 and the 200 IM (2:19.25) from 1985.