Michael Andrew Completes First Day Of Training At Arizona State

Michael Andrew’s first practice with Arizona State is in the books. Less than a week after announcing that he would train with the Herbie Behm-led Sun Devils via his YouTube channel, Andrew posted a photo of himself and Grant House at Mona Pullmer Aquatic Center with the caption “Day 1 as a Sun Devil.”

House also shared the photo, along with a photo of himself and Andrew from their club swimming days as children.

Day 1️⃣ w/ the Newest Devil 😈

Inevitable Duo since Day ☝🏽 Tempe Town 🟰Appreciating asset 📈 @ASUSwimDive @SirHerb_the3rd pic.twitter.com/khJU9gPPCs — Mitochondria House 🍃 (@HousetheMouse) November 4, 2024

About six weeks ago, Andrew revealed that he was no longer going to be training with his dad and lifelong coach, Peter Andrew. The Olympic gold medalist said that he tried to train himself ahead of the World Cup, which he left early, citing several days of illness.

“Trying to train myself leading up to the World Cups, I realized I cannot do it on my own,” he said in the YouTube video explaining his decision. “I need to be surrounded by guys that are pushing me, by splits that are keeping me accountable, and by, just accountability in terms of every day, the consistency, and the deliberation to it.

He continued, “I’ve been working very hard that that ‘very hard’, that effort, if it’s not kept in check…I had no idea what paces I’ve been holding for the last few months, It’s a bit of a weird one, and I think honestly a beautiful lesson for me to learn in this stage in the quad to know ‘hey, if I really want to do this, and I want to do this well, you gotta be there.’”

Andrew should find no shortage of “guys to push” him at Arizona State. Until he took over as head coach of the program, Behm served as the Sun Devils’ sprint coach and developed a strong sprint corps in Tempe. Further, the Sun Devils have become known in the NCAA for their ability to get up and swim fast no matter the time of year.

Andrew is part of the U.S. team for December’s Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. He is slated to race the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.