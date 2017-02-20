Miami (OH) Women Look To Claim 18th MAC Championship

The Miami women’s swimming and diving team goes for their 18th conference title this weekend at the Mid-American Conference Championships being held at the Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center in Oxford, Ohio from Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 25. On Wednesday, the 200-yard medley and 800-yard free relays will be ran. On the remaining days, the preliminary heats will start at 11 a.m. with the consolation and championship heats beginning at 7 p.m.

The RedHawks enter the MAC Championships after being chosen by the league office to finish third at the beginning of the season. Miami comes in with an 8-4 overall dual meet record this season and a 3-3 record in MAC dual meet competition.

Miami last won the MAC title during the 2012-13 season, making it the 17th championship in team history. Akron came out on top last season and was picked to win again by the conference.

The cost of attendance will be $7 for a single session or $25 for the entire championship for adults. Students K-12 can purchase tickets for $5 per session or $15 for an all-sessions pass, while MAC students with a valid ID and children five and under will be given free admission. Doors will open to the public one hour prior to the first event of each session, with ticket sales beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Meet the Competition

Akron: The favorites to win the MAC have gone 6-2 in dual meets and 4-1 in the MAC. Their only conference loss was to Buffalo, who were picked to finish the conference in fourth. The Zips also won the Zippy Invitational back in the beginning of December.

Ball State: The Cardinals finished 4-5 in dual meets on the season and 0-3 in the conference. They have defeated Tiffin, Grand Valley State, Indiana State, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI and Xavier. In the Indiana Intercollegiate meet in October, they placed second out of eight teams. Ball State also competed in the Miami Invitational, finishing seventh out of ten teams.

Bowling Green: The Falcons ended their season with a .500 record of 5-5 and were also 2-2 in the MAC. Conference wise, Bowling Green defeated Toledo and Ball State and lost to Miami and Buffalo. They also finished in second at the Dennis Stark Relays, hosted by Notre Dame.

Buffalo: The Bulls are 4-2 on the season with a 2-1 conference record. Their only loss in the MAC was at the hands of Eastern Michigan, who was picked to finish second this weekend. Buffalo also placed third at the Zippy Invitational.

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles finished 8-0 this season and had a 4-0 conference record as well. Eastern Michigan also placed first in the EMU Invitational and had girls compete in the Ohio State Invitational and Michigan First Chance Meet.

Ohio: The Bobcats finished the season with a 5-3 record and a 1-2 MAC record. They defeated Toledo and lost to Eastern Michigan and Miami. Ohio also finished third in the Louisville Invitational back in November.

Toledo: The Rockets finished 0-7 in dual meets and 0-5 in the conference. Toledo also finished fifth in the Zippy Invitational back in December.

2016-17 MAC Women’s Swimming and Diving Coaches’ Preseason Poll

Akron (6) Eastern Michigan Miami (2) Buffalo Bowling Green Ohio Toledo Ball State

Last Season’s Results

Akron- 773.50 Eastern Michigan- 592 Bowling Green- 478 Buffalo- 454.50 Miami- 410.50 Ohio- 346.50 Toledo- 263 Ball State- 131

Stats will be available on Meet Mobile.

ESPN3 viewing for this event will start on Thursday.

Click here for more information on the meet.

News courtesy of Miami (OH) Athletics.