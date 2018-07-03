Meredith David Promoted to Head Coach at South Carolina Swim Club

On the advent of former head coach Pam Swander’s tenure at the University of South Carolina, the South Carolina Swim Club has promoted Meredith David to head coach. The club, headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, came into being in its current form by merger of the Mount Pleasant Swim Club and LTP Racing Club, with Swander being named its head coach a few months later.

David came to the club through her affiliation as an assistant with the Mounta Pleasant entity, and has been with the club since August of 2014.

“I am so excited to be given the opportunity to lead the South Carolina Swim Club,” David said. “I have been a part of this team since it’s inception and am fully committed to continue to pursue our mission and vision of building one of the best and most comprehensive swim programs in the country. Our SCSC swimmers are a fantastic group of dedicated student athletes and it is my honor to be named their head coach!”

As an athlete, David swam for the Jersey Wahoos in New Jersey – a famous northeastern club that has put many swimmers onto National and Olympic teams. She then went on to swimming collegiately at Division I College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia where she broke school records in the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes, in addition to as a member of several relays. She won the 100 backstroke at the Colonial Athletic Association championship meet as a freshman with a 57.35 and took 4 more conference relay titles throughout her career there.

She also had a prior stop with FISH in Virginia, another club that has produced multiple U.S. National Team members, where she worked with multiple National Age Group Record holders.

The club also recently announced the hiring of former MPSC swimmer Megan Kingsley, who recently completed an All-American career at Georgia.