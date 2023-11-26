Mercy High School Captures Michigan Girls Division II State Title

MICHIGAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (LOWER PENINSULA)

November 17-18, 2023

SCY

Holland, Michigan

Results PDF

Team Scores:

Farmington Hills Mercy HS 326 Seaholm HS 198 Northview 172 Ann Arbor Skyline 164 Grosse Point South HS 156

The Mercy High School girls captured the Divison II (medium-sized schools) state title in a decisive manner, winning by over 100 points. Leading the way for Mercy was senior Amylia Higgins who won both the 50 freestyle (23.57) and the 100 freestyle (50.84). She was slightly faster in prelims of the 100 free with a 50.75. Notably, both events were personal best times for the Villanova commit.

Last year, Higgins competed in the 200 and 500 freestyles at the Division I State Championships (Mercy moved down from Division I to Division II this past offseason) where she was 4th in the 500 free (5:00.01) and 5th in the 200 free (1:51.95). Higgins also was key to the team’s relay success, helping the team to second place finishes in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Mercy also picked up a relay win as the team of Campbell Shore, Leah Greaves, Mackenzie Conway, and Avery Tack swam to a final time of 1:37.21 in the 200 free relay. Greaves had the fastest split of the group with a 23.98. Notably, all four girls return for next year and all but Conway are freshman.

Also winning two events at the meet was Fenton HS junior Tess Heavner. Heavner won the 100 back in a 55.86 and the 200 IM in a 2:03.69. She won the 200 IM by over three seconds and had the lead right from the start. Heavner is committed to Notre Dame for fall 2025.

Kelley Hassett picked up both an individual win and contributed to a win on Seaholm’s 400 free relay. The senior won the 500 freestyle in a 4:53.87, setting a new Divison II state record as the old record was a 4:54.97 which Angelina Baker swam in 2021. Hassett defended her title in the event this year as she won in a 4:58.63 a year ago.

The team of Avery Anderson, Skyler Jansen, Abby Stanley, and Hassett combined for a final time of 3:28.79 to win the 400 free relay. All four swimmers split under the 53 mark. Hassett had a big anchor split with a 51.00.

Farmington High School senior Mackenzie Bushey won the 100 breast in a personal best time of a 1:03.60. The Toledo commit also helped the school’s 200 medley relay to a win as she split a 28.45 on the breaststroke leg. That was the fastest breaststroke leg by any team by over a second. The relay also consisted of Annika Cho, Emme D’Errico, and Sydney Visser.

Other event winners: