Meet Records Fall As Torrance Girls, Trinity Classical Boys Win 2025 CIF-SS Division 4 Titles

2025 CIF-SS Division IV Swimming and Diving Championships

May 6-8, 2025

San Antonio College

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

The Torrance girls and the Trinity Classical Academy boys won the 2025 CIF-SS Division IV Swimming and Diving Championship titles on May 8th. The Torrance girls triumphed in a close three-team race, scoring 170 points to beat Aquinas (155) and Valencia-Placentia (152). The boys team battle was close as well, with Trinity Classical Academy scoring 157 points to beat Villanova Prep by 20. Cathedral was a close third with 131 points.

Both teams relied on their depth to win the titles. Torrance’s first event win came in the closing 400 freestyle relay (3:52.05) while Trinity Classical used their depth to overcome Villanova Prep’s wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays (1:31.24/3:23.95). They also got a win from senior Thomas Rolls in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.84).

Division IV Meet Records

The boys’ 100 butterfly was the race of the meet. Defending champion Carlos Valderrama already had a win to his name at the championships, winning the 200 IM in a personal best and cut of 1:53.45. Mayfair junior Josh Price had picked up a win as well, stomping to victory in the 50 freestyle as the only person in the field to break 21 seconds, clocking 20.74 for a personal best and AA Consideration cut. The two faced off against Pacific senior Connor McAleer.

Price led the three at the halfway point, turning in 22.79. McAleer was less than a tenth behind in 22.85 and Valderrama was third in 23.13. Price turned in a field-best 25.96 back half, driving to the wall and breaking the Division IV meet record (49.42) Valderrama swam last year with a 48.75.

The top three swimmers were all under the former meet record, as McAleer earned silver in 49.05 and Valderrama bronze in 49.15.

Blair senior Ella Lesnever broke the girls’ 50 and 100 freestyle Division IV meet records as she defended her titles in both events. First, she swam an AA Automatic time of 22.92 in the 50 freestyle. It marked her first swim under 23 seconds and broke the meet record of 23.11 that had stood since 2010.

The Wyoming commit was back on the blocks for the 100 freestyle, rolling to the win by almost three seconds with a 49.83, another AA Automatic cut. Again, it marked a milestone for her, as she broke 50 seconds for the first time. Lesnever’s best coming into the meet was a 50.12, and the Division IV record was the 50.25 she swam to win the race last season.

Freshmen Girls Show Out

The Torrance girls used their depth to win the title, outlasting a strong set of Aquinas freshmen led by Regina Estrada-Marval. The Aquinas freshmen made an impact in their debut high school division championship from the first event as four first years—Estrada-Marvel, Myla Martinez, Ellie Devine, and Bella Lira—won the opening race. They were the only 200 medley team to break 2:00, winning gold in 1:59.10.

Estrada-Marvel continued to shine, taking the win in the very next event, the 200 freestyle. She swam a lifetime best 1:57.63, pulling away from the field for her first individual division title. She added another one later in the 500 freestyle, posting another lifetime best of 5:15.62. The 500 freestyle was dominated by freshmen; seven of the eight ‘A’ finalists were first years and they made up the top three steps of the podium. Chaminade’s Sophia Rodriguez touched second (5:17.28), nine-hundredths ahead of Alemany’s Sophia Johnston-Bouchard.

Freshmen won the first three events on the girls side of the meet. Muir’s Rosio Valencia completed the trifecta. She swam 2:11.73 for gold in the 200 IM, winning by over four seconds ahead of Moorpark’s Chloe Cheevers. Cheevers stood atop the podium at the end of the meet, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:07.20) ahead of an ‘A’ final that included five freshmen.

Seniors Double Up

After the freshmen dominated the start of the meet, the seniors all the remaining individual events except the 500 freestyle. In addition to Lesnever, Santa Clarita Christian’s Sophie Blietz doubled up with two event wins in their last Division IV Championship, as did Bo Zheng on the boys’ side of the meet.

Blietz, a Pepperdine commit, won the 100 butterfly/100 backstroke double for the second-straight year, clocking 57.45 in the butterfly and 56.86 in the backstroke. The backstroke swim is a hundredth from her lifetime best and a State Consideration time.

Zheng, who swims for Anaheim Discovery Christian, won the 200/500 freestyle. He was second in the 200 freestyle last season; this year, he pulled off a close victory, swimming 1:42.23 to beat Blake Van Vooren’s 1:42.50. Both swims were State Consideration times. Zheng swam another State Consideration cut (4:40.17) to defend his 500 freestyle title.

More State Consideration Cuts

It came down to the touch in the boys’ 100 freestyle, as sophomore Emory Vorndam overcame Ryan Warren’s early led. Vorndam pulled even with Warren and was able to get his hand on the wall eight-hundredths ahead for gold. Vorndam swam 46.75 and Warren stopped the clock at 46.87, both earning State Consideration.

Maranatha junior Elijah Redson also earned a State Consideration nod in the 100 backstroke. He repeated as the 100 backstroke champion in 50.86, dropping .44 seconds from the personal best he set last month.

Top 5 Results:

Girls:

Torrance – 170 Aquinas – 155 Valencia-Placentia – 152 Moorpark – 133 Ambassador Christian – 114

Boys: