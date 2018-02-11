Did Max McHugh Really Split 22.69? Here’s the Video

On Saturday, Wisconsin high school breaststroker Max McHugh clocked in a 22.69 in the 50 breaststroke, which would be one of the fastest splits in history. Neither his backstrokers recorded split, nor his, were outside of the realm of reason in this case, but without video, it would have been hard to confirm one way or the other.

Now, thanks to the Sturgeon Bay Co-Op, that video exists! It’s not a perfect video, with some tough angles, but it’s something. My hand-times vary between a 23.3 and a 23.7 on about 6 tries. That’s close enough that the graininess of the video could be off enough that the 22.69 was legit, but it seems more likely that this was a soft touch by the backstroker.

Watch the video below, do your own hand-timing, and leave a comment with what you got. Since these splits are unofficial by all governing body standards anyway, we’ll crowd-source an average timing, and decide how to officially update it on our ‘fastest splits’ thusly.

Either way, McHugh will have next weekend’s state championship meet to put in another split. See the video below – McHugh is the swimmer in the black cap with the red-and-white logo on the side.