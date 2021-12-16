Matthew Sates Still Planning to Join Georgia Bulldogs for Spring 2022 Semester

The University of Georgia says that Matt Sates is still planning to enroll for the spring semester, and he echoed those comments on Wednesday according to Podcaster Brett Hawke.

Hawke Tweeted on Saturday that Sates is planning to fly to Georgia on January 10 and join the team for the spring 2022 semester. This has been his announced plan for a while, but after declaring that he wanted to earn as much prize money as possible at the FINA World Cup Series earlier this year, that was put in doubt because of NCAA rules regarding student athletes’ ability to earn prize money in excess of actual expenses.

A spokesperson for the University of Georgia told SwimSwam on Wednesday that Sates was signed with Georgia and that “the program is hoping he will be able to join the team next semester.”

Sates was scheduled to swim at this week’s Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, but along with 15 other members of the South African team, he was unable to get clearance to travel to the UAE because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The United States still has a travel ban for non-citizens coming from South African and 7 other countries in southern Africa due to the prevalence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 there, which is believed to be highly infections. One possible workaround for this would be for Sates to spend 14 days in another non-restricted country before entering the United States, though that also poses challenges because many of the world’s countries have similar restrictions.

Sates is the current World Junior Record holder in both the 200 and 400 short course meter freestyles, as well as the 200 IM, pending FINA ratification.

Best Times:

LCM SCM SCY (Converted) 50 free 22.88 21.93 19.75 100 free 49.29 47.14 42.46 200 free 1:48.08 1:40.65 1:30.67 400 free 3:59.15 3:37.92 4:09.05 200 IM 1:57.60 1:51.45 1:40.40

Sates’ potential depends on how quickly he can adapt to yards racing: when he does, he’s an instant NCAA title contender.