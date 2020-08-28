Matthew Fenlon, Tess Howley Win 2 More Races Each at LIAC Water Party Invite

LIAC AUGUST WATER PARTY INVITE
- August 27-30, 2020
- Freedom Pool, Nassau County, New York
- LCM (50 meter) course
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 MR LIAC August Water”
US National Junior Team member Matthew Fenlon won both of his races on Friday evening at the LIAC August Water Party Invite.
That makes him 3-for-3 on the weekend at what is New York state’s first sanctioned USA Swimming meet since the state’s pools began reopening on June 15 post-coronavirus quarantine. The event, being raced on Long Island in long course meters, is a dual meet between the host Long Island Aquatic Club and the nearby Badger Swim Club.
After winning the 200 fly on Thursday in 2:00.95, on Friday Fenlon won 2 of the 3 events on offer, topping the 200 free in 1:53.89 and the 400 IM in 4:31.41. The 200 free was 1.3 seconds slower than his best time, while the 400 IM was about 8 seconds off.
The runner-up in the 200 free was LIAC’s JuanCarlos Castrillon, who swam a new personal best of 1:54.42. Cartillon won the 800 free on Thursday evening, but missed his best time there.
LIAC’s Billy Swartwout was 3rd in the 200 free in 1:54.53.
The girls’ 200 free was won by LIAC’s Tess Howley, another National Junior Team swimmer, in a personal best time of 2:02.31.
That swim is Howley’s 3rd win of the meet after a 2:10 in the 200 fly and 26.61 in the 50 free on Thursday, but it was her first best time of the weekend. She previously swam a 2:02.76 in the 200 free in February at Senior Mets, about a month before most elite racing in the US closed down because of the oncoming coronavirus pandemic.
With the 2019-2020 USA Swimming season officially coming to a close after this weekend, that time ranks Howley 10th in the country this season among 15-16 girls, and she’s still on the younger half of that age group.
Cavan Gormsen, her fellow 15-year old teammate, swam a best time for 2nd among the girls, touching in 2:03.13. That’s three-quarters of a second faster than her previous best.
Howley raced again in the 100 back, on a short turnaround, where she won the girls’ race (and was 6th overall) in 1:04.41. That time was not a personal best – she’s been 1:03.6 in her career.
In the 400 IM, LIAC’s Hunter Kim pushed Fenlon with a 4:32.10 for 2nd place.
Other Day 2 Winners and Notables:
- 15-year old LIAC swimmer Matt Beehler won the 100 back in 1:00.37, nearly swimming an even-split race to overcome Billy Swartwout (1:00.57) on the back-half. Beehler’s splits were 29.94/30.43, while Swartwout split 29.55/31.02.
- 15-year old LIAC swimmer Hana Shimizu-Bowers led the girls’ 400 IM in 4:58.59, which was about 5 seconds off her best time.