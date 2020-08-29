Daily Swim Coach Workout #198

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
400s [Every 4th 50 build]
200k
200p
100s [3-4 UWDK]
Preset
8 x 25 [Odd – B/O, Evn – Finishes] @ :30
8 x 25 VS @ :30
#Short-Sprint
3 x [Deload x 2]
6 x 100 [25 DPS, 25 Build, 25 3rd split, 25 closing speed to a hard finish] @ 2:00
150s PF @ 3:00
200 Social Kick @ 5:00
#Distance
3 x [Deload x 2]
5 x 200 [Last 37.5 AFAP to aggressive Finish] @ 3:00
200 Social Kick @ 5:00
Choice work – Think about weaknesses
Cool Down
20:00 End-B OR 16 x 25 CD
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UWDK – Under water dolphin Kicks, B/O – Breakouts, DPS – Distance per stroke (we do this with long perfect stroke arms and strong kick), PF – Perfect form (Can be done with fins), AFAP – As fast as possible, End-B – Endurance base (50% of Max HR – Usually done as kick or pull in stroke position), CD – Cool Down (We do this with 1/2 UWDK, rest in as few strokes as possible)
Kyle Walthall
Head Swimming & Diving Coach, Ashland University
