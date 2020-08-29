Daily Swim Coach Workout #198

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

400s [Every 4th 50 build]

200k

200p

100s [3-4 UWDK]



Preset

8 x 25 [Odd – B/O, Evn – Finishes] @ :30

8 x 25 VS @ :30



#Short-Sprint

3 x [Deload x 2]

6 x 100 [25 DPS, 25 Build, 25 3rd split, 25 closing speed to a hard finish] @ 2:00

150s PF @ 3:00

200 Social Kick @ 5:00



#Distance

3 x [Deload x 2]

5 x 200 [Last 37.5 AFAP to aggressive Finish] @ 3:00

200 Social Kick @ 5:00



Choice work – Think about weaknesses



Cool Down

20:00 End-B OR 16 x 25 CD