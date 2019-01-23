Marist’s Gervasio Repeats as MAAC Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Marist Athletics

EDISON, N.J. – For the second week in a row, Marist sophomore Esabelle Gervasio was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Diver of the Week. This is the fourth time this season Gervasio has earned the recognition and sixth time this season a Marist female diver has been named MAAC Diver of the Week.

Gervasio won both the 1- and 3-meter against SCSU with scores of 280.75 and 278.02. The sophomore has yet to lose a meet in 2019

Swimming and Diving will travel to Bryant for their final regular season dual Saturday. Start time is set for 1 p.m.