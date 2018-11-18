Mallory Comerford Previews Short Course Worlds After IU Invite (Video)

Reported by Spencer Penland.

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

  • Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th
  • Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN
  • Short Course Yards
WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Mallory Comerford (Louisville) swam a 47.04, which would be the fastest time in the nation this year, if not for her season best of 46.96. She was in a very tight race with Ky-Lee Perry (NC State), hitting the 50 mark at 22.61 and 22.70 respectively. Comerford then opened up a more comfortable lead on the final 50, going a 24.43. Perry shaved another .04 seconds off her best time, which she swam this morning. Louisville had a total of 9 swimmers go under 50 seconds in the 100 today: Comerford, Arina OpenyshevaAnnette SchultzCasey FanzLainey Visscher, Dianna Dunn, Avery BrauneckerKatie Schorr, and Nastja Govejsek.

