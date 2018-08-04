Maksym Shemberev Crushes Azerbaijani 200 Fly Record To Make Euro Final

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Azerbaijani swimmer Maksym Shemberev lowered his own 200 fly national record by a whopping 1.61 seconds to qualify for the final at the European Championships during Saturday night’s session.

The 25-year-old swam a time of 1:57.84 in the prelims, just off his national mark of 1:57.72 set last year, and came into the semi-finals ranked 10th with a shot at cracking the final.

He came through with a massive performance, placing 3rd in the first semi-final in a time of 1:56.11 to drop his previous best by over a second and a half. After the second semi wrapped up, Shemberev’s time stood up as 5th fastest overall and he advanced through to the final.

Of all sixteen semi-finalists, Shemberev was the slowest out of the gates, splitting just 27.11 on the opening 50. He was the fastest of anyone on the third 50 (29.43), and only top seed Tamas Kenderesi (1:28.99) was faster than him on the back 150 (1:29.00). He was also the only swimmer in the field to keep his 2nd, 3rd and 4th 50s all under 30 seconds. He employed the same type of the strategy in the heats, with the main difference being his ability to close out the final 50 in the semis.

Azerbaijan has never won a medal at the European Aquatics Championships, and Shemberev will have an outside shot at their first tomorrow.

In addition to the 200 fly, Shemberev, who previously swam for Ukraine up until 2015, holds the Azerbaijan National Records in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle, the 200 breaststroke, and the 200 and 400 IM.