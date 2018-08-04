Anna Ntountounaki Breaks Greek Record, Takes 5th In 100 Fly At Euros

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Anna Ntountounaki of Greece broke her own National Record in the women’s 100 fly during day 2 finals at the European Championships to earn an impressive 5th place finish in 57.67.

Ntountounaki set the record in placing 17th at the 2016 Olympic Games in 58.27, and brought it down to 58.25 a month ago at the Greek National Championships.

Here in Glasgow, the 22-year-old placed 8th in the prelims (58.65), 6th in the semis (58.34), and then dropped that 57.67 to place 5th and become the first Greek woman under 58 seconds in the event.

Just over a month ago at the Mediterranean Games, Ntountounaki won bronze in this event in 58.78 behind Italian Elena Di Liddo (who won bronze at Euros), and Egypt’s Farida Osman. Her countrywoman Kristel Vourna was 5th in that race (59.48), and was the Greek Record holder prior to Ntountounaki as she placed 12th at the London Olympic Games in 2012 in 58.31.

Ntountounaki is also slated to swim the 50 and 200 fly at the competition, and will have a great shot at her own Greek Record in the 50 (26.30) after opening up her 100 final in 26.93.