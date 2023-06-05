Luka Mijatovic Climbs Age Group Rankings in 200 IM (2:10.21) at TYR Memorial Day Classic

2023 TYR Memorial Day Classic

May 27-28, 2023

Stockton, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Results

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 TYR Memorial Day Classic”

Luka Mijatovic didn’t swim any of his distance freestyle specialties at the 2023 TYR Memorial Day Classic, but the 14-year-old Pleasanton Seahawks standout still lit up Stockton’s Chris Kjeldsen Pool with six new lifetime bests.

The highlight of the meet for Mijatovic came in the 200-meter IM, where he broke into the U.S. boys’ 13-14 national age group (NAG) top-100 rankings with a winning time of 2:10.21. He shaved more than two seconds off his previous-best 2:12.46 from last July, moving up to 61st all-time in his NAG. He now owns the fastest time this season among 13- and 14-year-old boys nationally by about half a second. Unfortunately, no splits were available from the race.

Mijatovic also clocked top-10 times this season in the 50 freestyle (24.82), 100 backstroke (1:00.94), and 100 butterfly (58.88). He dropped more than a second in the 100 back (previous-best 1:02.15 from last July) to become the eighth-fastest performer in his NAG rankings this season. He also improved by more than a second in the 100 fly (previous-best 1:00.33 from last July) and more than half a second in the 50 free (previous-best 25.48 from this April) to rank 10th this season in both events. Mijatovic added personal bests in the 100 breast (1:11.01), 200 breast (2:34.96), and 200 fly (2:12.51), the latter marking a best time by nearly six seconds.

Pleasanton Seahawks teammate Hanz Palattao posted a huge time drop in the 50 back to become the fastest 11-year-old American this season. He reached the wall in 32.02, shaving more than three seconds off his previous-best 35.57 from last July. Palattao also notched lifetime bests in the 100 breast (1:20.77) and 100 fly (1:12.98). In the 100 breast, he dropped more than a second to rank fifth this season among 11-year-old boys nationally.

Terrapins Swim Team 12-year-old Morgan Wendler produced a pair of personal bests in the 50 back (30.92) and 100 back (1:06.46) that rank fourth and third in his NAG rankings this season, respectively. He also went 1:03.36 in the 100 fly and 5:03.81 in the 400 IM, slightly off his best times of 1:02.37 and 4:58.72 from last summer.

On the girls’ side, Sacramento Aquatics Club 11-year-old Lauren Lonsdale fired off five lifetime bests, three of which rank as the fastest this season for her age. She showed off her versatility by recording nation-leading marks in the 50 back (33.20), 200 IM (2:35.11), and 400 free (4:47.90). Lonsdale also lowered her best 50 breast time to 36.05, which ranks second in the nation for her age this season, and brought her best 50 fly time down to 32.02, making her the 10th-fastest this season in the event. She added a 1:20.37 100 breast, just off her personal-best 1:20.13 that ranks second this season.

Terrapins Swim Team 11-year-old Marina Didenko delivered four new lifetime bests, three of which ranked within the top 10 this season for her age. In the 400 IM, she touched in 5:34.88, which ranks second this season behind Lonsdale. Didenko clocked a 1:22.67 in the 100 breast and 4:57.70 in the 400 free to rank sixth and eighth this season, respectively. She added another personal best in the 100 free (1:07.11).