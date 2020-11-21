Luca Urlando Breaks 17-18 NAG Record in 200 Fly – 1:40.67

GEORGIA FALL INVITATIONAL

November 18 – 20, 2020

Athens, GA

Live results

Tonight, in the last session of Georgia’s Fall Invitational, UGA freshman Luca Urlando cracked the U.S. National Age Group record in the 17-18 200 butterfly.

His time of 1:40.67 clears the old mark of 1:40.85 done in 2018 by Nicolas Albiero when he was a freshman at Louisville. Joining Albiero and Brendan Burns, who went 1:40.98 as a freshman at Indiana, Urlando is now the third 17-18 U.S. male to go under 1:41 in this event.

Urlando’s old best, a 1:40.91, was from December of 2018, well before he aged up into the 17-18 age group. That 1:40.91 still stands as the 15-16 NAG record, and Urlando is still the only 16 & under to have ever broken 1:41.

SPLITS

22.61

48.42 (25.81)

1:14.52 (26.10)

1:40.67 (26.15)

In tonight’s race, Urlando was the only one out under 49 in the first 100, and he was able to hold 26.1’s on the back 100 to finish ahead of senior teammate Camden Murphy (1:41.23), the reigning SEC champion in this event.

In his previous best of 1:40.91, Urlando was out 48.50, then pushed for a very quick 25.58 third 50, but fell off at 26.83 in the final 50.

Urlando is now #20 all-time among Americans of any age, and he just misses the top 25 all-time global performers list.