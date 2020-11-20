Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/20/20

In our Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate the swimmers of every age and experience level by profiling several young swimmers and their recent results.

Erica Jaffe, 13, Sierra Marlins Swim Team (SMST-SN): In California, 13-year-old Jaffe hit lifetime-bests in five short course yard events at the Sierra Marlins Super Finals. Most impressive were her backstroke swims of 26.86 in the 50-yard back and 56.01 in the 100-yard back. Both were drops of more than a second.

Avery Karl, 14, Empire KC Swim Club (EKC-MV): 14-year-old Karl dropped almost half a second off his lifetime-best to 23.09 in the 50-yard free at the EKC CSC Dual Meet. Karl also went 1:59.84 in the 200 free and 58.97 in the 100 fly, his first swims under 2:00 and 59, respectively.

Dominic Mazurek, 14, Glenbrook Swim Club (GSC-IL): In Illinois, the 14-year-old Mazurek went 57.91 in the 100 breaststroke, short course yards. That was a massive drop of 2.6 seconds, and checked in as Mazurek’s first swim ever under the minute barrier. He also hit lifetime-bests in the 200 free (1:49.99), 100 back (54.18) and 200 back (1:59.61).