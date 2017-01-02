LSU Diving To Begin The New Year At Tennessee Diving Invite

The LSU diving team will kick off the new year by taking part in the Tennessee Diving Invitational at 10:30 a.m. CT Tuesday at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

“We’re excited to be in Knoxville for the Tennessee Diving Invitational,” said head diving coach Doug Shaffer. “As this is the site of our SEC Championships, it’s very advantageous to have a competition here in preparation for our championship season.”

The event will span the course of three days with the men’s one–meter and women’s three-meter on Tuesday followed by men’s three-meter and women’s one-meter on Wednesday. The Invite will wrap up on Thursday with platform diving at 10 a.m. CT.

For the men’s team, two-time SEC Male Diver of the Week Juan-Celaya Hernandez fuels the pack, looking to continue his great freshman campaign after winning six of seven events on the season. Celaya-Hernandez also remains undefeated on three-meter in the final rounds.

On the women’s side, sophomore Lizzie Cui dove to two second-place finishes on the one and three-meter at the Auburn Diving Invitational. Cui, a one-time SEC Female Diver of the Week, also swept the one and three-meter against Tulane and secured another silver medal finish on three-meter at the Mizzou Diving Invitational.

“We have had some solid training post-holidays, so we are well-prepared to meet the challenge of some excellent competition,” said Shaffer.

For more information and updates on LSU Swimming and Diving please visit LSUsports.net, ‘like’ us on Facebook at LSU Swimming and Diving or follow us on Twitter @LSUswimdive.

Daily Schedule (All Times Central):

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – Men’s 1-Meter and Women’s 3-Meter prelims; top-12 finalist competition to immediately follow prelims

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. – Women’s 1-Meter and Men’s 3-Meter prelims; top-12 finalist competition to immediately follow prelims

Thursday: 10 a.m. – Men’s and Women’s platform; no finals

News courtesy of LSU Athletics.