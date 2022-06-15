Loyola Marymount Adds Phoenix Swim Club’s Grace Hull for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix, Arizona’s Grace Hull has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for Loyola Marymount University in the class of 2026. She will head to Los Angeles in the fall of 2022 where she will join up with future classmates Ashley Deabler, Lauren Kim, Lia Murray, and Rei Sperry.

Hull is a senior at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix. She competed in the 200 IM and 100 fly at the 2021 Arizona High School Division 1 State Championships in November, placing 16th in the fly. Hull swims year-round with Phoenix Swim Club and recently notched lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly at the Phoenix Winter Invitational. She came in 5th in the 200 fly, 6th in the 100 fly, 17th in the 50 free, and 17th in the 200 free. Two weeks later, she swam the 200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at the Arizona Swimming LSC Short Course Senior Open and finaled in the 200 fly (21st). She was also a finalist in the 200 fly at Phoenix Sectionals in March.

Most recently, Hull kicked off the 2022 long course season with a new PB in the 100 fly (1:07.75) at the Phoenix Summer Invitational. She also competed in the 50/100/200 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 2:10.99

100 fly – 59.24

200 IM – 2:14.54

400 IM – 4:46.24

50 free – 25.90

100 free – 57.66

200 free – 2:01.88

Hull’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 fly and the C finals of the 200/400 IM at the 2022 PCSC Championships.

