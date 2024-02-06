Louisville Women, NC State Men Claim Weekly ACC Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State swept the men’s Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmer of the Week awards with Noah Henderson earning Swimmer of the Week and Renato Calderaro garnering Diver of the Week laurels. Louisville swept the women’s awards as Gabi Albiero was named Swimmer of the Week and Lindsay Gizzi was selected Diver of the Week.
ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Noah Henderson, Fifth year, NC State, Gibsonville, North Carolina
Henderson helped guide No. 3 NC State to a victory in its senior day meet against UNC Wilmington. The Gibsonville, North Carolina, native broke his own pool record, which he shared, in the 50 free with a time of 19.13 to take first place and earn a NCAA B cut time. He was also part of two first-place relay teams in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. In the 200 medley, Henderson brought home the win in the final leg with an 18.72 split, giving the Wolfpack a finish time of 1:23.94. The fifth year then led off the 200 free relay with a split of 19.29, pacing NC State to a first-place finish at 1:16.94.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky
Albiero picked up two first-place finishes and two NCAA B cut times in the 200 fly (1:53.80) and 100 free (47.55) during No. 8 Louisville’s tri-meet with No. 9 Indiana and No. 14 Wisconsin. Her time in the 100 free ranks 10th in the nation and is just .4 seconds off a NCAA A cut time. The Louisville, Kentucky, native clocked a 21.20 split as the anchor in the 200 medley relay (1:35.88) before leading off the 400 free relay (3:11.81) with a split of 48.10, adding two NCAA A cut times. Against Cincinnati on Louisville’s senior day, the senior added two more first-place finishes in the 50 free (22.29) and 100 fly (51.75), both NCAA B cut times. In the relays against the Bearcats, Albiero earned two more NCAA A cut times as a member of the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.36) with a split of 22.81, and 200 free relay (1:27.26) with a split of 22.96.
ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Renato Calderaro, So., NC State, Rome, Italy
Calderaro had a record-breaking outing as the No. 3 Wolfpack downed UNC Wilmington. The sophomore notched two first-place finishes with a pair of dives that set program records and qualified as NCAA zone scores. In the 1-meter, the Italian scored a 409.50, over 35 points higher than his entry score. In the 3-meter, he posted a 433.88, which was 25 points higher than the previous school record.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville, South Bend, Indiana
Gizzi swept the diving events for the eighth-ranked Cardinals against Cincinnati. The junior placed first in the 1-meter with a 293.70 and in the 3-meter after scoring a 337.13. In Louisville’s tri-meet with No. 9 Indiana and No. 14 Wisconsin, the junior totaled a 315.60 in the 1-meter and a 290.33 in the 3-meter. All four dive scores are NCAA qualifying marks.
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State
Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech
Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame
Jan. 23 – Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State
Feb. 6 – Noah Henderson, Fifth Year, NC State
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame
Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt
Jan. 23 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, PittJan. 30 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech
Feb. 6 – Renato Calderaro, So., NC State
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State
Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame
Jan. 23 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia
Feb. 6 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame
Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville
Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke
Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 23 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 30 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina
Feb. 6 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville