Louisville Women, NC State Men Claim Weekly ACC Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State swept the men’s Atlantic Coast Conference Swimmer of the Week awards with Noah Henderson earning Swimmer of the Week and Renato Calderaro garnering Diver of the Week laurels. Louisville swept the women’s awards as Gabi Albiero was named Swimmer of the Week and Lindsay Gizzi was selected Diver of the Week.

ACC MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Noah Henderson, Fifth year, NC State, Gibsonville, North Carolina

Henderson helped guide No. 3 NC State to a victory in its senior day meet against UNC Wilmington. The Gibsonville, North Carolina, native broke his own pool record, which he shared, in the 50 free with a time of 19.13 to take first place and earn a NCAA B cut time. He was also part of two first-place relay teams in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. In the 200 medley, Henderson brought home the win in the final leg with an 18.72 split, giving the Wolfpack a finish time of 1:23.94. The fifth year then led off the 200 free relay with a split of 19.29, pacing NC State to a first-place finish at 1:16.94.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville, Louisville, Kentucky

Albiero picked up two first-place finishes and two NCAA B cut times in the 200 fly (1:53.80) and 100 free (47.55) during No. 8 Louisville’s tri-meet with No. 9 Indiana and No. 14 Wisconsin. Her time in the 100 free ranks 10th in the nation and is just .4 seconds off a NCAA A cut time. The Louisville, Kentucky, native clocked a 21.20 split as the anchor in the 200 medley relay (1:35.88) before leading off the 400 free relay (3:11.81) with a split of 48.10, adding two NCAA A cut times. Against Cincinnati on Louisville’s senior day, the senior added two more first-place finishes in the 50 free (22.29) and 100 fly (51.75), both NCAA B cut times. In the relays against the Bearcats, Albiero earned two more NCAA A cut times as a member of the winning 200 medley relay (1:37.36) with a split of 22.81, and 200 free relay (1:27.26) with a split of 22.96.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Renato Calderaro, So., NC State, Rome, Italy

Calderaro had a record-breaking outing as the No. 3 Wolfpack downed UNC Wilmington. The sophomore notched two first-place finishes with a pair of dives that set program records and qualified as NCAA zone scores. In the 1-meter, the Italian scored a 409.50, over 35 points higher than his entry score. In the 3-meter, he posted a 433.88, which was 25 points higher than the previous school record.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville, South Bend, Indiana

Gizzi swept the diving events for the eighth-ranked Cardinals against Cincinnati. The junior placed first in the 1-meter with a 293.70 and in the 3-meter after scoring a 337.13. In Louisville’s tri-meet with No. 9 Indiana and No. 14 Wisconsin, the junior totaled a 315.60 in the 1-meter and a 290.33 in the 3-meter. All four dive scores are NCAA qualifying marks.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Berke Saka, Jr., Georgia Tech | Carles Coll Marti, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 – Denis Petrashov, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Jerry Chen, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 24 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 31 – Connor Boyle, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Luke Miller, Sr., NC State

Nov. 21 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Dec. 5 – Max Matteazzi, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Youssef Ramadan, Sr., Virginia Tech

Jan. 15 – Chris Guiliano, Jr., Notre Dame

Jan. 23 – Kacper Stokowski, Gr., NC State

Feb. 6 – Noah Henderson, Fifth Year, NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 – Che Stephens, Jr., Louisville | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Oct. 31 – Will McCollum, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Nov. 21 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech | Carlo Lopez-Hernandez, Gr., Notre Dame

Jan. 9 – Adam Sneden, Gr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Rodolfo Vazquez Montaño, Fr., North Carolina | Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, Pitt

Jan. 23 – Dylan Reed, Fifth Year, PittJan. 30 – Max Fowler, Fr., Georgia Tech

Feb. 6 – Renato Calderaro, So., NC State

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 3 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

Oct. 17 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Oct. 24 – Abby Arens, Sr., NC State

Oct. 31 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 7 – Greer Pattison, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Dec. 5 – Sophie Yendell, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 9 – Kim Herkle, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Madelyn Christman, Notre Dame

Jan. 23 – Gretchen Walsh, Jr., Virginia

Feb. 6 – Gabi Albiero, Sr., Louisville

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 3 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 10 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville | Calie Brady, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 17 – Else Praasterink, Jr., Louisville

Oct. 24 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 31 – Margo O’Meara, Jr., Duke

Nov. 7 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 21 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 9 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 15 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 23 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 30 – Aranza Vazquez Montaño, Sr., North Carolina

Feb. 6 – Lindsay Gizzi, Jr., Louisville