Louisville Swim & Dive Set To Host Notre Dame On Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The #3/#16 University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving team is set to host the #14/NR University of Notre Dame on Friday, Nov. 3 at 3:30 in the Ralph Wright Natatorium.

About the Cards

UofL has been idle since Oct. 12 when the Cardinal men’s and women’s swimming and diving team split with the University of Tennessee in a tightly contested meet in Knoxville. The Louisville men upset Tennessee 156-144. The Louisville women fell 152-148 to the Lady Vols at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center.

The meet was contested in Long Course Meters (LCM), which is standard for the Olympics and all world events. The Cardinals’ highlights included multiple event winners Jackson Millard, who swept both backstroke events, Denis Petrashov, who swept both breaststroke events and Ilia Sibirtsev, who won both distance events. On the women’s side, Gabi Albiero won the 50M freestyle, the 100M freestyle and diver Else Praasterink won both the 1M and 3M springboard. Paige Hetrick won the 100M butterfly and was on both winning relays, as was Ella Welch and Christiana Regenauer.

About the Irish

The No. 17 men narrowly beat Pittsburgh, 177.5-175.5 and topped Penn State, 257-96. The Irish women topped the Panthers, 194-159 and beat the Nittany Lions 232.5-120.5. Standout Chris Guiliano swam the 50 free (19.35), 100 free (42.16), 200 free (1:33.75), 200 medley relay (18.58 free split), 400 medley relay (41.00 free split), 200 free relay (19.40 leadoff split) and 400 free relay (41.63 leadoff split) over the course of a two-day meet against Pittsburgh and Penn State.