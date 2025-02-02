Louisville Sweeps Cincinnati On Senior Day To Close Regular Season

Cincinnati vs. Louisville

February 1, 2025

Louisville, Kentucky

25 Yards (SCY)

Scores: Women: Louisville, 210 def. Cincinnati, 87 Men: Louisville, 209.5 def. Cincinnati, 84.5

Full Results

Women’s Recap

The Louisville women rolled past Cincinnati on their Senior Day, winning 210-87. While some of the Cardinals were saying goodbye to their collegiate careers, Leticia Fassina Romao continued to light up the distance races in her first term of NCAA racing. She picked up the third and fourth wins of her collegiate career against Cincinnati (her third NCAA dual meet), sweeping the distance freestyle events.

Fassina Romao kicked off her slate by winning the 1650 freestyle, swimming 16:02.94 in her first time swimming the event. She now sits 15th in the NCAA this season in the event. Then, she posted 4:50.37 to win the 500 freestyle. Fassina Romao set her lifetime best at 4:45.03 during Louisville’s dual against Indiana the day before.

First-years have provided the spark for Louisville’s mid/distance freestyle events this season. Before Fassina Romao arrived, freshman Daria Golovaty had gotten that trend started. At this meet, Golovaty led Louisville’s 1-2-3-4 charge in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:44.30. Another first-year Cardinal, transfer Mia Cheatwood, won the 200 breaststroke, pulling away with a 2:09.12.

Gabi Albiero was the Louisville women’s other double-event winner on the day besides Fassina Romao, taking care of the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Albiero swam 22.11 to win the 50 freestyle, then clocked 52.03 to win the 100 fly by over three seconds.

Cincinnati grabbed two event wins on the day. 2024 NCAA Honorable All-American Joleigh Crye halted Louisville’s win streak, taking first in the 100 breaststroke. Crye touched in 59.52; she was the only swimmer in the field to break a minute in the event. Later, Payton Woodring won the 200 backstroke, clocking 1:59.52 after swimming a lifetime best in the 200 free (1:50.99). The 200 backstroke was one of Cincinnati’s strongest events as they placed 1-3-4-5.

Louisville’s dominance extended to the relays. Abby Karl, Fernanda Gomes Celidonio, Avery Karl, and Karolina Barrett win the 200 medley relay (1:38.05). Then, Louisville’s ‘A’ and ‘C’ relays tied in the 200 freestyle relay, both clocking 1:29.18.

Other Swimming Event Winners:

Platform: Audree Brazeau-Howes, Louisville — 272.78 200 IM: Fernanda Gomes Celidonio, Louisville — 1:57.83

Men’s Recap

The Louisville men won every event in the pool as they took down Cincinnati, 209.5 to 84.5. Freshmen Jake Eccleston and Thomas Powers-Hammond led the charge for the Cardinals, as they each won two events. Eccleston swept the breaststroke events; he came from behind to win the 100 breaststroke, passing senior teammate Luke Shourds and stopping the clock at 53.70. Later, he pulled away from the field to win the 200 breaststroke, swimming 1:55.78. He was the only one in the field to break 2:00, as Cincinnati’s Maks Maskalenka swam 2:00.08 for 2nd.

Powers-Hammond swept the butterfly events. It was a close race between him and sophomore teammate Aidan Paro in the 200 butterfly, but Powers-Hammond eked out the win by .17 seconds with a 1:43.40. He won the 100 fly by a wider margin, clocking 47.10 and winning by 2.58 seconds. Fellow freshman Filip Kosinski added an event win of his own, clocking 1:40.96 for the 200 backstroke victory.

As for the upperclassmen, senior Gustavo Saldo won the 200 freestyle in 1:34.86 and graduate student Dalton Lowe placed first in the 100 backstroke (46.36). The juniors were out in force as well, with Elijah Shoyat (1000 free, 15:20.89), Guy Brooks (50 free, 19.80), Tommy Bried (500 free, 4:19.93), and Jackson Millard (200 IM, 1:44.77) all won events as well.

For Cincinnati, the highlight of the day was freshman diver Ramez Diaa, who broke the platform diving program record. Diaa scored 385.13 points for 2nd place overall, breaking Corry McCain’s mark of 361.85 that had stood since 2001. Diaa has vaulted up the program ranks in his first NCAA season; he also ranks 2nd in program history on the 3-meter and 5th on the 1-meter.

Louisville’s platform program record went down as well. Raymond Winn scored 388.43 points to win the event, shattering the Cardinals’ record on platform.

Other Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Louisville — 1:24.34

100 freestyle: Matias Santiso, Louisville — 43.03

1-meter: Che Stephens, Louisville — 362.78

200 freestyle relay: Louisville — 1:18.19

Up Next

Louisville hosts the Louisville Invitational from Feb. 6-7 before heading to the ACC Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina from Feb. 18-22. Cincinnati will be back in action in Federal Way, Washington, for the Big 12 Championships.