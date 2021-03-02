Louisville Freshman Salcutan Punches Ticket to NCAAs at Last Chance Meet

2021 Louisville NCAA Last Chance Meet

February 26-27, 2021

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, Kentucky

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 Louisville Invite – NCAA Qualifying Meet”

While the Louisville men were busy winning their first ACC Championship title last weekend, several swimmers were competing at their home pool in an attempt to punch their ticket to the NCAA Championships. The invitational saw one swimmer become successful in their attempt.

Louisville freshman Tatiana Salcutan threw down a personal best in the 200 backstroke to punch her ticket to the NCAA Championships. Salcutan, originally from Moldova, posted a time of 1:53.98 in a time trial on Sunday night, chopping about a tenth of a second off of her best time of 1:54.04 from the 2021 ACC Championships. Her time now ranks her 30th in the NCAA this season, meaning that she will almost-definitely earn an invite to the NCAA Championships, as a majority of the major conferences have already concluded their women’s championships.

Salcutan was a member of Moldova’s team for the 2019 World Championships, making semi-finals in the 200 backstroke. Her long course best times stand at 1:01.66 in the 100m backstroke and 2:10.29 in the 200m backstroke.

Another Louisville swimmer, senior Morgan Friesen also solidified her spot at the NCAA Championships, swimming a time of 2:08.90 in the 200 breaststroke. Friensen’s swim currently ranks her 31st in the NCAA this season, which should book her a spot at her 4th straight national championships. Her time was a second-and-a-half off her best time of 2:07.24 from last year.