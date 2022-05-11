Longtime USC Assistant Chase Bloch Moving On From Coaching

The coaching staff at USC will have a new look next season as longtime assistant Chase Bloch has announced he’s moving on from coaching.

Bloch, who joined the USC staff in 2014 after a four-year career in the pool, told SwimSwam it was simply time for him to transition to something new.

“Having been at USC for 12 years there was never going to be an easy time to leave if I ever did,” said Bloch, who added that he’s getting married this summer. “I decided I need to grow and have opportunities for upward mobility in the sport.”

Bloch hopes to remain in swimming in some capacity, and is currently exploring staying at USC within the athletic department.

“The two things that got me into coaching were my love of sports and helping people. I hope to continue to do so in the future. I will always love USC and the overall swim community across the world.”

The 30-year-old added that he hasn’t completely shut the door on coaching in the future, though he plans on remaining in California long-term.

Bloch has been an assistant coach at USC for the last eight seasons, serving six seasons under former head coach Dave Salo and the last two alongside Jeremy Kipp and Lea Maurer.

When Kipp was announced as Salo’s replacement after the 2019-20 season, Bloch remained on in his assistant role.

Bloch was a CSCAA All-American in 2013 and a team co-captain in the 2013-2014 season during his time swimming with the Troajns. He was also a two-time Pac-12 Academic honoree.

After graduating with a degree in communications from USC in 2014, Bloch joined the Trojan staff and helped propel the team to numerous successes, including the men’s team winning the Pac-12 title in 2015 and the women winning the conference championship crown in 2016.

The men’s team also finished fourth at the NCAA Championships in 2015 and sixth in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018 at the NCAA Championships. The women’s team had a trio of top-10 finishes during Bloch’s eight seasons on the coaching staff, including a sixth-place showing in 2016.

In October 2021, Kipp was placed on administrative leave and Maurer served as the interim head coach. Kipp ultimately resigned in March. The women’s team finished 16th and the men’s team was 26th this past season at NCAAs.

The Trojans then named Maurer the program’s new full-time head coach on April 1.

Bloch’s departure opens up one assistant spot on Maurer’s staff for 2022-23, with Meghan Hawthorne and Kevin Rapien currently listed as assistant coaches on the team roster.