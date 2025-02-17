Lone Ridge Girls Win Fifth Straight UHSAA 6A Team Title, American Fork Boys Back On Top

2025 UHSAA 6A State Swimming Championships

February 14-15, 2025

BYU — Provo, Utah

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results Not altitude adjusted



Boys’ Meet

The boys meet came down to the final event, as American Fork and Mountain Ridge battled for the 6A team title in the 400 freestyle relay. After trailing at the first exchange, the American Fork’s Sam Petersen, Max Dickson, Truman James, and Jaxon Fellingham pulled into the lead by the halfway point. The quartet pulled away to win by over two seconds, setting a 6A high school state record of 3:10.54.

The relay win secured the overall meet win for American Fork, as the program stood atop the podium for the first time since back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022. The team scored 322 points, edging out Mountain Fork by 12 and Lone Peak by 19.5.

American Fork got the meet started with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:36.15) and also won three individual events. James, a senior, contributed two of the indivudal victories, winning the 100 fly and 100 back (50.26/50.41). His 100 back title is his second-straight in the event. He didn’t race the 100 fly last year, opting for the 200 IM instead, where he placed 2nd.

American Fork’s other individual event win came courtesy of Fellingham, another senior, in the 100 freestyle. Fellingham was the runner-up last season, but earned gold this year with a 47.16. The boys’ 100 freestyle was one of the closest races of the meet. After taking second to Skyridge’s Mason Hemmert in the 50 freestyle (21.13), Fellingham came from behind to win the 100 freestyle by two-hundredths, 47.16 to 47.18.

Lone Peak denied American Fork the relay sweep by claiming the 200 freestyle relay in a 6A state record. Xander Berg, Tate Johnson, Jason Dumas, Beck Johnson swam 1:27.13, establishing a new 6A record and beating Mountain Ridge by .47 seconds.

Bingham senior Lincoln Hymas repeated as the 500 freestyle champion, swimming 4:37.94. That was his second individual event win of the day as earlier, he improved from his runner-up finish in the 200 free last season to first, clocking 1:41.46.

Huckleberry Burton gave Mountain Ridge an event win early, winning the 200 IM in 1:57.86.

Three boys were sub-1:00 in the 100 breaststroke, with Skyridge’s Connor Clark coming out on top in 59.47.

Boys’ Top 5 Final Standings:

American Fork — 322 Mountain Ridge — 310 Lone Peak — 302.5 Skyridge — 230 Farmington — 148

Girls’ Meet

It was a different story in the girls’ team race, as Lone Peak dominated the meet en route to its fifth consecutive 6A state championship title. The team led throughout the meet, scoring 404 points and winning by 229 over runner-up Skyridge.

Senior Taylor Bennett was a driving force for the team, winning her two indivdual races in 6A state record time and contributing to two relay victories. The BYU commit switched up her events from last season, leaving aside the 200 IM—where she is the defending champion and 6A state record holder—and 500 freestyle for the 50 and 100 freestyle. Bennett swam 23.06/50.67 to sweep the sprint freestyle races and adding her name to the 6A state record book in two more events.

She helped Lone Peak set the tone for the meet in the 200 medley relay, swimming breaststroke as she Sarah Favero, Grace Wilson, and Anastyn Kennard swam 1:48.74 for victory. Favero kept the momentum going in the next event, swimming 1:59.59 for 200 freestyle gold.

Lone Peak swept the relays. Bennett closed her high school career with a win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.78) and the team capped its overall team title by flexing its depth and winning the 400 freestyle relay with a 6.73-second margin of victory (3:40.75).

Syracuse freshman LayLeigh Turner interrupted Lone Peak’s win streak to begin the meet, earning the 200 IM gold in 2:12.97 in her first state championships. Later, runner-up Skyridge grabbed an event win in the 500 freestyle, thanks to junior Kara Mora’s 5:24.51.

Seniors Addie Harding and Ruby Homer collected individual event victories to cap their high school careers. Harding won the 100 backstroke in 57.74, while Homer swam 1:09.70 for gold in the 100 breaststroke. Lehi junior Alyssa Soderquist won a close race in the 100 butterfly, swimming 59.25 to beat out Wilson’s 59.51.

Girls’ Top 5 Final Standings: