Live Recap: Indiana vs Michigan

Indiana vs Michigan

Bloomington, IN

January 10, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results and on Meet Mobile: “IU – Michigan” or search Bloomington

Indiana is hosting Michigan today for their first dual meet of the year.

We will get transfer Caspar Corbeau in an Indiana cap for the first time after he transferred from Texas midseason.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Top 5 Relays

Indiana ‘A’- 1:35.47 Michigan ‘A’- 1:36.57 Indiana ‘B’- 1;:37.13 Michigan ‘B’- 1:38.10 Michigan ‘C’- 1:39.92

The IU women started the meet off strong, picking up a win in the 200 medley relay by over a second. Kacy McKenna led off in 24.08, Kabria Chapman swam the breast at 27.27, Miranda Grana swam fly in 23.11, and Kristina Paegle did the free in 21.01. Their final time of 1:35.47 is the fastest the team has been this season, besting the 1:35.90 they went at the Ohio State Invitational. It also currently ranks them 10th in the NCAA.

Michigan came in 2nd with their team of Casey Chung (24.65), Letitia Sim (27.33), Brady Kendall (23.35), and Lindsay Flynn (21.34), swimming 1:36.57. They have been 1:36.17 this season.

Mya Dewitt led off the Indiana ‘B’ relay in 24.00, which is faster than McKenna’s backstroke leg on the A, and was the fastest in the field.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Top 5 Relays

Indiana ‘A’- 1:22.64 Indiana ‘B’- 1:22.69 Michigan ‘A’- 1:23.80 Indiana ‘C’- 1:24.97 Michigan ‘B’- 1:27.08

The Indiana men started the meet fast. Their ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays would both rank in the top1-10 in the NCAa this season, coming in at 6th and 7th respectively. This is an improvement from where heir ‘B’ currently sits on the list in 7th place, after beating the ‘A’ at the Ohio State Invite.

The ‘B’ had faster splits on three of the four legs, sitting almost a second in front going into the freestyle.

Luke Barr led off in 20.88 a little more than two tenths faster than Miroslav Knedla‘s 21.13 leading off the ‘A’ relay. Caspar Corbeau swam his first race in an Indiana cap on the ‘B’ breaststroke leg, splitting a 22.84 to beat Brian Benzing‘s 23.06. Finn Brooks swam the fly leg for the ‘B’, coming in at 19.60 to Tomer Frankel‘s 19.92.

Despite leading most of the race, it came down to the freestyle leg, and ‘B’ relay anchor Mikkel Lee‘s 19.37 could not hold off Matt King‘s 18.53 on the ‘A’ leaving them to finish five one-hundredths back.

If you add the fastest splits together, Indiana’s 200 medley comes in at 1:21.85, which would rank them 4th this year, behind Florida, ASU, and Tennessee.

Michigan’s team of Jack Wilkening (21.26), Ozan Kalaft (23.77), Tyler Ray (19.73), and Bence Szabados (19.04) took 3rd.

Women’s 1000 Free

Rebecca Diaconescu (MICH)- 9:32.96 Ching Gan (IU)- 9:38.27 Marian Ploeger (MICH)- 9:42.08 Elyse Heiser (IU)- 9:44.38 Katie Carson (IU)- 9:48.69

Freshman Rebecca Diaconescu from Michigan took the top spot in the 1000 yard freestyle, coming in at 9:32.96, which is a three-and-a-half second drop from her personal and season best time of 9:36.45, which she went to open her mile at the Georgia Tech Invite. This is the 6th fastest time in Division I this year.

Ching Gan picked up 2nd for Indiana in 9:38.27, an add from her her best of 9:30.07 from last February.

Men’s 1000 Free

Zalan Sarkany (IU)- 8:43.80 Jon Jontvedt (MICH)- 8:55.40 Saadeddin Saadeddin (IU)- 9:06.44 Leonardo Pelaez (IU)- 9:07.63 Joshua Brown (MICH)- 9:07.85

Junior transfer Zalan Sarkany won the 1000 free for Indiana, swimming 8:43.80 in the event. Sarkany currently sits in 2nd for the season at the 8:39.44 he went vs Texas in November.

Jon Jontvedt, a freshman from Michigan, touched 2nd in 8:55.40, two tenths faster than his season and personal best of 8:55.68.

IU grabbed third with Saddeddin Saadeddin’s 9:06.44, which is a seven second drop from his season best of 9:13.75.

Women’s 200 Free

Anna Peplowski (IU)- 1:41.63 Stephanie Balduccini (MICH)- 1:43.65 Malia Amuan (MICH)- 1:46.00 Reese Tiltmann (IU)- 1:46.85 Christey LIang (MICH)- 1:47.76

Anna Peplowski blasted a 200 free time of 1:41.63 to win the event for Indiana and earn the fastest time in the nation this season. Peplowski currently sits in 3rd with the 1:42.36 mark she set at the Ohio State Invite, but with her time today she will jump ahead of Michigan’s Stephanie Balduccini’s 1:41.85.

Balduccini, a sophomore, was also in the race, coming in 2nd in 1:43.65 for Michigan. Her best time in the event is that 1:41.85 from the Georgia Tech Invite earlier this season

Men’s 200 Free

Rafael Miroslaw (IU)- 1:31.94 Luke Barr (IU)- 1:33.77 Cooper McDonald (IU)- 1:34.76 Lorne Wigginton (MICH)- 1:34.99 Eitan Ben Shitrit (MICH)- 1:35.07

Rafael Miroslaw from Indiana touched first in the men’s 200 freestyle, stopping the clock at 1:31.94. This is only Miroslaw’s 2nd meet back with Indiana, after not competing for them the first semester due to the World Cup and World Championships. This time is just off his best of 1:30.76 from last year’s NCAA Championships.

IU also took 2nd and 3rd with Luke Barr going 1:33.77 and Cooper McDonald swimming 1:34.76

Women’s 100 Back

Miranda Grana (IU)- 51.29 Mya DeWitt (IU)- 52.03 Kacey McKenna (IU)- 52.43 Lexi Greenhawt (MICH)- 52.81 Casey Chung (MICH)- 53.45

Men’s 100 Back

Owen McDonald (IU)- 45.00 Miroslav Knedla (IU)- 45.63 Jack Wilkening (MICH)- 45.94 Gavin Wight (IU)- 45.97 Kai Van Westering (IU)- 47.05

Women’s 100 Breast

Brearna Crawford (IU)- 1:00.44 Mary Elizabeth Cespedes (IU)- 1:00.67 Letitia Sim (MICH)- 1:00.71 Devon Kitchel (MICH)- 1:00.99 Kabria Chapman (IU)- 1:01.07

Men’s 100 Breast

Brain Benzing (IU)- 51.45 Caspar Corbeau (IU)- 51.49 Josh Matheny (IU)- 52.31 Jassen Yep (IU)- 52.75 Ozan Kalafat (MICH)- 53.52

Women’s 200 Fly

Hanah Bellard (MICH)- 1:55.31 Anna Freed (IU)- 1:57.70 Lily Hann (IU)- 1:58.11 Avery Spade (IU)- 1:58.34 Katie Forrester (IU)- 1:58.64

Men’s 200 Fly

Colin Geer (MICH)- 1:42.31 Tyler Ray (MICH)- 1:42.36 Tomer Frankel (IU)- 1:42.59 Gal Groumi (MICH)- 1:43.91 Raekwon Noel (IU)-1:44.88

Women’s 50 Free

Kristina Paegle (IU)- 21.87 Lindsay Flynn (MICH)- 21.89 Jose Connelly (MICH)- 22.55 Sze Yeo (IU)- 22.58 Brady Kendall (MICH)- 22.68

Men’s 50 Free

Matt King (IU)- 19.29 Finn Brooks (IU)- 19.57 Mikkel Lee (IU)- 19.76 Bence Szabados (MICH)- 19.78 Ole Mats Eidam (MICH)- 19.85

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

Lily Witte (IU)- 3:15.30 Kiarra Milligan (MICH)- 3:13.05 Ella Roselli (IU)- 3:08.25 Chrimson Clark (MICH)- 305.63 Mary Kate Cavanaugh (IU)- 292.05

Men’s 1-Meter Diving

Quin Henniger (IU)- 436.05 Max Weinrich (IU)- 382.05 Julian Cardenas (MICH)- 361.20 Joshua Solenberger (IU)- 357.00 Logan Hepner (MICH)- 319.50

Women’s 100 Free

Anna Peplowski (IU)- 47.68 Lindsay Flynn (MICH)- 47.83 Setphanie Balduccini (MICH)- 48.05 Kristina Paegle (IU)- 48.47 Claire Newman (MICH)- 49.25

Men’s 100 Free

Rafael Miroslaw (IU)- 42.22 Matt KIng (IU)- 42.68 Luke Barr (IU)- 43.24 Vidar Carlbaum (IU)/Gal Groumi (MICH)- 44.24 —

Women’s 200 Back

Mya DeWitt (IU)- 1:53.35 Elyse Heiser (IU)- 1:56.54 Anna Freed (IU)- 1:56.77 LIly Cleason (MICH)- 1:57.21 Malia Amuan (MICH)- 1:57.44

Men’s 200 Back

Owen McDonald (IU)- 1:39.91 Miroslav Knedla (IU)- 1:42.04 Kai Van Westering (IU)- 1:43.98 Raekwon Noel (IU)- 1:45.62 Eitan Ben-Shitrit (MICH)- 1:45.68

Women’s 200 Breast

Brearna Crawford (IU)- 2:11.31 Letitia Sim (MICH)- 2:11.77 Mary Elizabeth Cespedes (IU)- 2:12.08 Dani Karnaguh (IU)- 2:12.51 Devon Kitchel (MICH)- 2:12.76

Men’s 200 Breast

Caspar Corbeau (IU)- 1:51.65 Jassen Yep (IU)- 1:53.40 Josh Matheny (IU)- 1:54.23 Brian Benzing (IU)- 1:56.63 Jaeddin Gamilla (MICH)- 1:59.26

Women’s 500 Free

Men’s 500 Free

Women’s 100 Fly