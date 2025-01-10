Medical Emergency Ends Indiana vs Michigan Women’s Meet Early

Indiana vs Michigan

Bloomington, IN

January 10, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Recap

Full Meet Results

The Indiana vs Michigan meet ended two events early today after a Michigan swimmer had a medical emergency during the 100 fly.

Women’s 100 Fly Results

According to someone at the meet, after the women’s 100 fly event, one of Michigan’s swimmers struggled to get out of the water, and appeared to briefly lose consciousness. This led to an ambulance being called, and the swimmer being transported to the hospital.

Michigan coaches say the swimmer is doing well now, but declined to comment further on the incident. Michigan swimmers were visibly shaken from what happened.

Coaches decided to cancel the rest of the women’s meet, foregoing the 200 IM and the 400 freestyle relay. The men’s teams still swam these events.

Even with the exclusion of two events Indiana still won the women’s meet, finishing with 160 points to Michigan’s 103.

Michigan will host Ohio State for their next meet on January 18th.