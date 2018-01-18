Lilly King 100 Breast Stroke Set (Cody Miller Vlog)

Cody Miller posted the 12th installment of his vlog series Wednesday and kicked it off with an ode to Ashley Neidigh (sister of SwimSwam’s Lauren Neidigh).

Citing her rise from good-but-not-great college swimmer to recent National Champion, Cody calls Ashley inspirational, saying that she’s the type of person he likes to surround himself with.

But let’s be real: we’re all here to find what Lilly King and Cody do to be as good as they are.

Here’s their 100 breast power and speed set:

2x25s pullies @ max weight (100 lbs for Cody with paddles and fins)

8x25s on :35 @ 100 stroke count and pace (ideally)

4x100s pull descend 1-4, no breathing on last 25

4x25s pullies @ max weight

6x25s on :30 @ 100 stroke count and pace

4x100s pull descend 1-4, no breathing on last 25

6x25s pullies @ max weight

4x25s on :25 @ 100 stroke count and pace

4x100s pull descend 1-4, no breathing on last 25

8x25s pullies @ max weight

2x25s on :20 @ 100 stroke count and pace

4x100s pull descend 1-4, no breathing on last 25

Cody follows up practice with a “speed and power” lift, and a long stretching a foam-rolling session.

Check out the full video below: