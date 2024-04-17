Liendo, Sims Named SEC Swimmers of the Year As Florida Racks Up Conference Awards

Courtesy: SEC Sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 17, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference announced the annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to conclude the 2023-24 season.
For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.
The complete list of the 2023-24 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:
Men’s Awards
- Male Swimmer of the Year: Josh Liendo, Florida
- Male Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Jonny Marshall, Florida
- Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida
- Male Diver of the Year: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee
- Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Conor Gesing, Florida
- Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dave Parrington, Tennessee
Women’s Awards
- Female Swimmer of the Year: Bella Sims, Florida
- Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Bella Sims, Florida
- Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida
- Female Diver of the Year: Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant, LSU
- Female Freshmen Diver of the Year: Camyla Monroy, Florida
- Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Drew Livingston, LSU
Commissioner’s Trophy
Men
- Josh Liendo, Florida
- Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M
Women
- Bella Sims, Florida
All-SEC First Team
Men
- Scotty Buff, Florida
- Adam Chaney, Florida
- Ed Fullum-Hout, Florida
- Conor Gesing, Florida
- Josh Liendo, Florida
- Jonny Marshall, Florida
- Macguire McDuff, Florida
- Jake Mitchell, Florida
- Aleksas Savickas, Florida
- Julian Smith, Florida
- Andrew Taylor, Florida
- Jake Magahey, Georgia
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
- Martin Espernberger, Tennessee
- Bryden Hattie, Tennessee
- Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M
- Victor Povzner, Texas A&M
- Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M
Women
- Micayla Cronk, Florida
- Isabel Ivey, Florida
- Lainy Kruger, Florida
- Molly Mayne, Florida
- Camyla Monroy, Florida
- Olivia Peoples, Florida
- Aris Runnels. Florida
- Bella Sims, Florida
- Emma Weyant, Florida
- Abby McCulloh, Georgia
- Montserrat Lavenant, LSU
- Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee
- Josephine Fuller, Tennessee
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee
- Camille Spink, Tennessee
- Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Men
- Kaique Alves, Alabama
- Charlie Hawke, Alabama
- Tim Korstanje, Alabama
- Zarek Wilson, Alabama
- Henry Bethel, Auburn
- Michael Bonson, Auburn
- Ryan Husband, Auburn
- Sohib Khaled, Auburn
- Kalle Makinen, Auburn
- Mason Mathias, Auburn
- Danny Schmidt, Auburn
- Aidan Stoffle, Auburn
- Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn
- Logan Tirheimer, Auburn
- Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida
- Giovanni Linscheer, Florida
- Bradley Dunham, Georgia
- Ian Grum, Georgia
- Zach Hils, Georgia
- Tomas Koski, Georgia
- Levi Sandidge, Kentucky
- Carson Paul, LSU
- Collier Dyer, Missouri
- Jan Zubik, Missouri
- Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee
- Micah Chambers, Tennessee
- Flynn Crisci, Tennessee
- Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee
- Harrison Lierz, Tennessee
- Guilherme Santos, Tennessee
- Allen Bottego, Texas A&M
- Connor Foote, Texas A&M
- Rhett Hensley, Texas A&M
Women
- Avery Wiseman, Alabama
- Lawson Ficken, Auburn
- Lisa Klevanovich, Auburn
- Meghan Lee, Auburn
- Stasya Makarova, Auburn
- Lexie Mulvihill, Auburn
- Emma Steckiel, Auburn
- Ashlynn Sullivan, Auburn
- Zoe Dixon, Florida
- Shea Furse, Georgia
- Zoie Hartman, Georgia
- Helena Jones, Georgia
- Eboni McCarty, Georgia
- Sloane Reinstein, Georgia
- Bri Roberson, Georgia
- Rachel Stege, Georgia
- Kamryn Wong, Missouri
- Greta Pelzek, South Carolina
- Emelie Fast, Tennessee
- Katie Mack, Tennessee
- Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee
- Amber Myers, Tennessee
- Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee
- Sara Stotler, Tennessee
- Giulia Goerigk, Texas A&M
- Miranda Grana, Texas A&M
- Bobbi Kennett, Texas A&M
- Hayden Miller, Texas A&M
- Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M
- Olivia Theall, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Men
- Tommy Hagar, Alabama
- Scotty Buff, Florida
- Conor Gesing, Florida
- Jonny Marshall, Florida
- Sean Sullivan, Florida
- Andrew Taylor, Florida
- Tomas Koski, Georgia
- Carson Hick, Kentucky
- Jere Hribar, LSU
- Jovan Lekic, LSU
- Raymond Prosinski, South Carolina
- Logan Brown, Texas A&M
Women
- Sydney Sanders, Alabama
- Gaby Van Brunt, Alabama
- Catherine Choate, Florida
- Lainy Kruger, Florida
- Molly Mayne, Florida
- Carly Meeting, Florida
- Camyla Monroy, Florida
- Julia Podkoscielny, Florida
- Jo Jo Ramey, Florida
- Bella Sims, Florida
- Helena Jones, Georgia
- Madilyn McGlothen, Kentucky
- Emelie Fast, Tennessee
- Camille Spink, Tennessee
- Miranda Grana, Texas A&M