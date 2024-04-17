Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Liendo, Sims Named SEC Swimmers of the Year As Florida Racks Up Conference Awards

April 17th, 2024 College, News, SEC

Courtesy: SEC Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 17, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference announced the annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to conclude the 2023-24 season.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

The complete list of the 2023-24 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:

Men’s Awards

Women’s Awards

Commissioner’s Trophy

Men

Women

All-SEC First Team

Men

  • Scotty Buff, Florida
  • Adam Chaney, Florida
  • Ed Fullum-Hout, Florida
  • Conor Gesing, Florida
  • Josh Liendo, Florida
  • Jonny Marshall, Florida
  • Macguire McDuff, Florida
  • Jake Mitchell, Florida
  • Aleksas Savickas, Florida
  • Julian Smith, Florida
  • Andrew Taylor, Florida
  • Jake Magahey, Georgia
  • Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
  • Martin Espernberger, Tennessee
  • Bryden Hattie, Tennessee
  • Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M
  • Victor Povzner, Texas A&M
  • Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M

Women

  • Micayla Cronk, Florida
  • Isabel Ivey, Florida
  • Lainy Kruger, Florida
  • Molly Mayne, Florida
  • Camyla Monroy, Florida
  • Olivia Peoples, Florida
  • Aris Runnels. Florida
  • Bella Sims, Florida
  • Emma Weyant, Florida
  • Abby McCulloh, Georgia
  • Montserrat Lavenant, LSU
  • Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee
  • Josephine Fuller, Tennessee
  • Mona McSharry, Tennessee
  • Camille Spink, Tennessee
  • Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Men

  • Kaique Alves, Alabama
  • Charlie Hawke, Alabama
  • Tim Korstanje, Alabama
  • Zarek Wilson, Alabama
  • Henry Bethel, Auburn
  • Michael Bonson, Auburn
  • Ryan Husband, Auburn
  • Sohib Khaled, Auburn
  • Kalle Makinen, Auburn
  • Mason Mathias, Auburn
  • Danny Schmidt, Auburn
  • Aidan Stoffle, Auburn
  • Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn
  • Logan Tirheimer, Auburn
  • Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida
  • Giovanni Linscheer, Florida
  • Bradley Dunham, Georgia
  • Ian Grum, Georgia
  • Zach Hils, Georgia
  • Tomas Koski, Georgia
  • Levi Sandidge, Kentucky
  • Carson Paul, LSU
  • Collier Dyer, Missouri
  • Jan Zubik, Missouri
  • Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee
  • Micah Chambers, Tennessee
  • Flynn Crisci, Tennessee
  • Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee
  • Harrison Lierz, Tennessee
  • Guilherme Santos, Tennessee
  • Allen Bottego, Texas A&M
  • Connor Foote, Texas A&M
  • Rhett Hensley, Texas A&M

Women

  • Avery Wiseman, Alabama
  • Lawson Ficken, Auburn
  • Lisa Klevanovich, Auburn
  • Meghan Lee, Auburn
  • Stasya Makarova, Auburn
  • Lexie Mulvihill, Auburn
  • Emma Steckiel, Auburn
  • Ashlynn Sullivan, Auburn
  • Zoe Dixon, Florida
  • Shea Furse, Georgia
  • Zoie Hartman, Georgia
  • Helena Jones, Georgia
  • Eboni McCarty, Georgia
  • Sloane Reinstein, Georgia
  • Bri Roberson, Georgia
  • Rachel Stege, Georgia
  • Kamryn Wong, Missouri
  • Greta Pelzek, South Carolina
  • Emelie Fast, Tennessee
  • Katie Mack, Tennessee
  • Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee
  • Amber Myers, Tennessee
  • Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee
  • Sara Stotler, Tennessee
  • Giulia Goerigk, Texas A&M
  • Miranda Grana, Texas A&M
  • Bobbi Kennett, Texas A&M
  • Hayden Miller, Texas A&M
  • Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M
  • Olivia Theall, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

  • Tommy Hagar, Alabama
  • Scotty Buff, Florida
  • Conor Gesing, Florida
  • Jonny Marshall, Florida
  • Sean Sullivan, Florida
  • Andrew Taylor, Florida
  • Tomas Koski, Georgia
  • Carson Hick, Kentucky
  • Jere Hribar, LSU
  • Jovan Lekic, LSU
  • Raymond Prosinski, South Carolina
  • Logan Brown, Texas A&M

Women

  • Sydney Sanders, Alabama
  • Gaby Van Brunt, Alabama
  • Catherine Choate, Florida
  • Lainy Kruger, Florida
  • Molly Mayne, Florida
  • Carly Meeting, Florida
  • Camyla Monroy, Florida
  • Julia Podkoscielny, Florida
  • Jo Jo Ramey, Florida
  • Bella Sims, Florida
  • Helena Jones, Georgia
  • Madilyn McGlothen, Kentucky
  • Emelie Fast, Tennessee
  • Camille Spink, Tennessee
  • Miranda Grana, Texas A&M

