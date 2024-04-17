Liendo, Sims Named SEC Swimmers of the Year As Florida Racks Up Conference Awards

Courtesy: SEC Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 17, 2024) – The Southeastern Conference announced the annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to conclude the 2023-24 season.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

The complete list of the 2023-24 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:

Men’s Awards

Male Swimmer of the Year: Josh Liendo , Florida

, Florida Male Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Jonny Marshall, Florida

Jonny Marshall, Florida Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida

Anthony Nesty, Florida Male Diver of the Year: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Conor Gesing, Florida

Conor Gesing, Florida Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dave Parrington, Tennessee

Women’s Awards

Commissioner’s Trophy

Men

Women

Bella Sims, Florida

All-SEC First Team

Men

Scotty Buff, Florida

Adam Chaney, Florida

Ed Fullum-Hout, Florida

Conor Gesing, Florida

Josh Liendo , Florida

, Florida Jonny Marshall, Florida

Macguire McDuff, Florida

Jake Mitchell, Florida

Aleksas Savickas, Florida

Julian Smith, Florida

Andrew Taylor, Florida

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Martin Espernberger, Tennessee

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M

Victor Povzner, Texas A&M

Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M

Women

Micayla Cronk, Florida

Isabel Ivey, Florida

Lainy Kruger, Florida

Molly Mayne, Florida

Camyla Monroy, Florida

Olivia Peoples, Florida

Aris Runnels. Florida

Bella Sims , Florida

, Florida Emma Weyant, Florida

Abby McCulloh, Georgia

Montserrat Lavenant, LSU

Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Camille Spink, Tennessee

Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Kaique Alves, Alabama

Charlie Hawke, Alabama

Tim Korstanje, Alabama

Zarek Wilson, Alabama

Henry Bethel, Auburn

Michael Bonson, Auburn

Ryan Husband, Auburn

Sohib Khaled, Auburn

Kalle Makinen, Auburn

Mason Mathias, Auburn

Danny Schmidt, Auburn

Aidan Stoffle, Auburn

Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn

Logan Tirheimer, Auburn

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida

Giovanni Linscheer, Florida

Bradley Dunham, Georgia

Ian Grum, Georgia

Zach Hils, Georgia

Tomas Koski, Georgia

Levi Sandidge, Kentucky

Carson Paul, LSU

Collier Dyer, Missouri

Jan Zubik, Missouri

Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee

Micah Chambers, Tennessee

Flynn Crisci, Tennessee

Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee

Harrison Lierz, Tennessee

Guilherme Santos, Tennessee

Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Connor Foote, Texas A&M

Rhett Hensley, Texas A&M

Women

Avery Wiseman, Alabama

Lawson Ficken, Auburn

Lisa Klevanovich, Auburn

Meghan Lee, Auburn

Stasya Makarova, Auburn

Lexie Mulvihill, Auburn

Emma Steckiel, Auburn

Ashlynn Sullivan, Auburn

Zoe Dixon, Florida

Shea Furse, Georgia

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Helena Jones, Georgia

Eboni McCarty, Georgia

Sloane Reinstein, Georgia

Bri Roberson, Georgia

Rachel Stege, Georgia

Kamryn Wong, Missouri

Greta Pelzek, South Carolina

Emelie Fast, Tennessee

Katie Mack, Tennessee

Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee

Amber Myers, Tennessee

Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee

Sara Stotler, Tennessee

Giulia Goerigk, Texas A&M

Miranda Grana, Texas A&M

Bobbi Kennett, Texas A&M

Hayden Miller, Texas A&M

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

Olivia Theall, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

Tommy Hagar, Alabama

Scotty Buff, Florida

Conor Gesing, Florida

Jonny Marshall, Florida

Sean Sullivan, Florida

Andrew Taylor, Florida

Tomas Koski, Georgia

Carson Hick, Kentucky

Jere Hribar, LSU

Jovan Lekic, LSU

Raymond Prosinski, South Carolina

Logan Brown, Texas A&M

Women