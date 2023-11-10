Liberty U, ISCA Will Host US Open Overflow Meet 2 Hours From Greensboro

The International Swimming Coaches’ Association (ISCA) has planned a parallel meet for the 2023 US Open Swimming Championships at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. The meet will run from November 29-December 2 and is being called the ISCA Open.

This is one of several meetcaps that have emerged attempting to close the gap between the approximately 800 registration spots that were open for the long course US Open and the higher-than-that demand for access to the meet in the pre-Olympic year.

USA Swimming sent out a statement to coaches on Thursday regarding the new meet:

“As many of you know, the 2023 Toyota U.S. Open reached the athlete cap in three days. Thanks to Virginia Swimming and the International Swim Coaches Association, we now have another long course competition where athletes can qualify for next summer’s Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis and the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024. The ISCA Open at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, will be held November 29-December 2, following the same event order as the Toyota U.S. Open. Lynchburg is within driving distance of Greensboro and has been approved by World Aquatics for athletes to achieve A and B Swimming Qualifying Standards for the Doha World Championships. You can find entry information and qualifying standards here.”

USA Swimming says that the meet filled in three days, though some coaches reported that they were blocked out of the meet sooner than that.

Lynchburg, Virginia, is about a 2 hour drive from Greensboro, which is being touted as a positive for the meet as organizers say many hopeful attendees had already booked flights into Greensboro.

The Greensboro airport has significantly more flights than either the Lynchburg airport or the Richmond airport, which is also about 2 hours away; the DC airports are about 3 hours away. The Raleigh-Durham airport, which has roughly 10x the flights as Greensboro, is about 3 hours from Lynchburg as well.

USA Swimming says that World Aquatics has approved the meet at Liberty as a qualifier for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships (though not the Paris 2024 Olympic Games). The US Open is an official qualifying event for both meets.

The Lynchburg meet will use Futures standards for entries, and no entry cap has yet been announced. The slower entry standards mean that many more athletes are eligible for the meet.

2023 FUTURES TIME STANDARDS

College coaches have asked for the meet to be approved as an NCAA recognized meet along with events like the Pan American Games, the US Open, and the 2024 World Championships. That status would allow athletes to use times swum at this meet for NCAA qualifying.

That conversation is significant because of two changes this year. One is the NCAA resuming long course conversion for NCAA Championship qualifying, and the other being NCAA rules forbidding NCAA bona fide competition from including collegiate and non-collegiate swimmers in the same competition.

Another meet designed to help deal with US Open overflow, the Almost Heaven Invitational at the University of West Virginia, was set up as a college-only long course meet because of those same issues, expecting that they wouldn’t be able to get an NCAA approval waiver in time. Because it is only college teams, it does not need special permission to count for NCAA qualifying (though the conversion factors seem unfavorable for NCAA qualifying anyway).

Liberty’s pool, opened in 2017, features a 50 meter x 25 yard competition pool with seating capacity for 1,414 on three sides of the pool. The pool has faced several issues since opening, including diving platforms that were mis-engineered and crumbled into the pool, and several timing issues.

Issues with the pool’s timing system began at the 2018 ISCA Junior National Cup, where several times, including National Age Group Records, had to be adjusted after it was discovered that 2 of the 3 microphones in the Daktronics starter systems were miswired. Daktronics said at the time that they believed the issue to be isolated, but did not elaborate on how they could be sure.

Then, when Liberty hosted the 2019 CCSA Conference Championship meet (which they ultimately won on the women’s side), the meet had several issues: including relay takeover pad malfunctions (which resulted in a DQ’ed 800 free relay that was eventually overturned), and issues that led to a number of lengthy delays at the meet, and even some reswims.

The Daktronics timing system was replaced in 2019.